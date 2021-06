There's something special about the air inside the pavilion at Willow Park on market days. Even if the air is strong enough to blow things off the tables, we enjoy the experience each time and hope the customers feel it too. Coming up this week at both markets are drawings for customer appreciation. Thank you to the visitors who come weekly and spreading the word about the goods found throughout the season. And thank you to all the out of town visitors and those who stop in here and there to see what’s available. The vendors appreciate everyone who finds time to stop!