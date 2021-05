Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday issued an executive order removing a small-town Georgia mayor from office following his arrest last summer on theft and identity fraud charges. Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell’s suspension comes nearly six months after he was indicted on one count each of identity fraud, theft by taking, theft by deception and second-degree forgery. The governor’s order removes Carswell from office until his case has been disposed or until his term expires, whichever comes first.