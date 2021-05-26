Cancel
18 of the funniest reactions after Dominic Cummings uses Spider-Man meme to explain Covid response

By Greg Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Dominic Cummings ’ explosive testimony to the select committee threw up more surprises than many people could have possibly anticipated.

As well as making several shocking claims about the prime minister and what he says was the government ’s poor handling of Covid-19 , Cummings also chose to make several pop culture references throughout his testimony.

Along with making several nods to Jeff Goldblum in Independence Day, he also referenced the pointing Spider-Man meme which will possibly be the strangest note ever taken in British political history .

When trying to explain just what the situation was like in government as the pandemic unfolded, Cummings explained: “It was like that Spider-Man meme with both Spider-Man’s pointing at each other. It was like that but with everybody.

“You had Hancock pointing at the permanent secretary, the permanent secretary pointing at Hancock, they are both pointing at the Cabinet, the Cabinet are pointing back at them. And all the different Spider-Man’s are pointing back at each other saying ‘it’s your responsibility.’”

This bizarre but somewhat apt analogy had people questioning what they had heard and quickly became a meme within itself.

If you are new to this sort of thing and are wondering just what on Earth this Spider-Man meme is all about then allow us to explain.

The meme comes from a 1967 episode of the Spider-Man animated series where a villain attempts to impersonate the Marvel hero. According to meme resource Know Your Meme , the first known use of the scene as a meme dated back to 2011. It is often used to demonstrate a person or group contradicting each other, blaming one another for the same thing or when two people who are very similar meet.

When Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created Spider-Man and his alter-ego Peter Parker in 1962, we doubt that ever in their wildest dreams that the character would ever be referenced in such a serious setting and in such an odd way.

