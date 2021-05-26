Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Nordstrom Shares Tumble After Wider Quarterly Loss, Tepid Sales Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAPtU_0aBolTk200

Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the struggling retailer posted a wider-than-expected first quarter loss as promotional sales ate into profit margins amid increasing competition among brick-and-mortar rivals.

Nordstrom reported a loss of $1.05 per share for the three months ending on May 1, nearly double the Street consensus forecast, even as net sales surged 44% from last year to an analyst-beating $2.92 billion. Promotions used to clear backed-up inventory, however, eroded gross margins, as did higher COVID-related costs such as wages and shipping.

Nordstrom also affirmed its full-year sales guidance, which sees a 2021 gain of around 25%, but failed to match improving outlooks for rivals such as Macy's (M) - Get Report and Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report.

"Looking ahead, the company is balancing inventory levels with sales while managing receipt flows to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions as the year progresses," CFO Anne Bramman told investors on a conference call late Tuesday. "Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased 260 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2019, primarily due to deleverage on lower sales and lower merchandise margins as we took action to reduce elevated inventories coming into the quarter, partially offset by permanent reductions in buying and occupancy costs."

"While COVID-19-related demand impacts are clearly moderating, the underlying cost environment remains volatile, with elevated labor and shipping costs, as well as apparel industry supply constraints, creating continued pressure," she added.

Nordstrom share were marked 7.2% lower in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate an opening bell price of $33.85 each, a move that would trim the stock's year-to-date gain to around 8%.

"Although we expect ongoing consumer demand across the retail spectrum, with most stock reactions suggesting strength is well understood, we are wary of companies facing gross margin pressures now, as we worry what happens when promotions return to competitors as the year progresses," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, who carries a 'market perform' rating with a $28.00 price target on the stock.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Sales#Outlook#Quarterly Sales#Quarterly Profit#Stock Trading#Retail Investors#Stock Investors#Covid#Bmo Capital Markets#Report Shares#Nordstrom Share#Profit Margins#Gross Profit#Gross Margins#Gross Margin Pressures#Inventory Levels#Ongoing Consumer Demand#Elevated Inventories#Retailer#Pre Market Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBenzinga

Chewy Stock Pulls Back After Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares traded lower by 5.4% Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue on Thursday afternoon. Chewy reported first-quarter EPS of 9 cents on revenue of $2.14 billion. Both numbers beat consensus analyst estimates of a 3-cent loss and $2.13 billion in revenue. Revenue was up 32% from a year ago.
StocksStreet.Com

Snowflake Shares Fall After Outlook for Margin and Sales Growth

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report shares fell Friday as analysts reacted to the data-analytics-software company’s long-term forecast of 10% operating margin and 30% product-sales growth. The Bozeman, Mont., company's stock recently traded at $235.25, down 5.5%. It has slumped 34% in the past six months amid concern about valuation. Morgan...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Chewy (CHWY) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

CHWY - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2021. Both the metrics also compared favorably with the year-ago quarter's respective tallies. Quarterly Results gained from growth in the company’s active customers. Sales to autoship customers were also robust. Over the past three months, shares of Chewy have gained...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Nu Skin Shines After 3 Quarters Double- And Triple-Digit Profit, Sales Growth

Beauty and nutrition products vendor Nu Skin a year ago saw its earnings blemished by the early part of the Covid breakout. But like many other companies, it quickly turned around as it ramped online sales, and began putting up some pretty numbers. On Wednesday, the Relative Strength Rating for Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) climbed to 73, up from 70 earlier. Better yet, it's in a buy zone.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

DFS Furniture strong sales in final quarter boost outlook

(Alliance News) - DFS Furniture PLC on Thursday reported a "strong trading performance and outlook" as orders almost doubled pre-pandemic levels in the final quarter of 2021. The Doncaster, England-based sofa seller said total order intake in the fourth quarter to Thursday last week was up 92% on the same period in the 2019 financial year, driven by pent-up demand as furniture showrooms opened post-lockdown. Showrooms reopened early in the fourth quarter, the company said.
Financial Reportsbeaconjournal.com

Signet Jewelers shares soar on strong first quarter, rising sales

Signet Jewelers shares soared Thursday morning when the national jewelry retailer reported stronger than expected finances, including rising e-commerce sales. The Akron company had $129.8 million in net income, or $2.23 per share, on $1.7 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ending May 1. That compares to a loss of $205.3 million, or $3.96 a share, on revenue of $852.1 million a year ago, when the company had to shutter stores in the early stages of the COVID-10 coronavirus pandemic. The company said it is reinstating its dividend in the second quarter.
Grapevine, TXStreet.Com

GameStop Shares Dive On Quarterly Loss, Capital Plans; SEC Probe Lingers

GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares moved sharply lower Thursday after the video game retailer and meme-stock favorite posted a narrower-than-expected first quarter loss and unveiled plans to sell 5 million shares in order to capitalize on the meteoric that has captured the imagination of Wall Street. GameStop also named...
StocksRTTNews

Stock Alert: Campbell Soup Slips 7% On Quarterly Results, Outlook

Shares of processed food and snack company Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) are down 7 percent on Wednesday's trading after it reported lower third-quarter earnings, which came in below market expectations. In the third quarter, the company reported net income of $160 million or $0.52 per share, lower than $168 million...
StocksSilicon Republic

Losses see UiPath’s share price dip after first earnings call

The robotics process automation company, which went public in April, racked up hefty losses in the last quarter. Automation software firm UiPath surpassed Wall Street expectations on revenue in its first earnings report as a public company, but still saw its share price drop as it booked losses. Shares dropped...
MarketsMotley Fool

Is Nordstrom Stock a Buy After Q1 Earnings?

Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) recovery from the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues. The retailer recently reported earnings for the quarter that ended May 1, showing revenue increased by 44%. The company benefited as more than $300 billion in stimulus checks hit bank accounts in March and April. Furthermore, nearly 50% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and that's bringing down the spread of COVID in the U.S. With a reduced risk of infection, a growing number of people are feeling comfortable visiting stores in person.
Stocksinvezz.com

Should I invest in PayPal shares after better than expected first-quarter results?

The risk/reward ratio is not good enough for "value" investors. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares continue to trade above the $250 support level, and the company continues to benefit from the increased adoption of digital payments. Paypal reported better than expected first-quarter results last month, and the company continues to expand its business.
Financial Reportsthechronicle-news.com

Vail Resorts Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results, Early Season Pass Sales Results, and Provides Fiscal 2021 Outlook

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended April 30, 2021, which were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and related limitations and restrictions, reported results of early season pass sales for the 2021/2022 North American ski season, and provided its outlook for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2021.
Economythekashmirimages.com

IndiGo quarterly loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,147.2 crore in the three months ended March, primarily due to a sharp decline in revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report sales of $3.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.
BusinessThe Independent

Ted Baker set to slide to £65m loss after dive in store sales

Ted Baker is expected to tumble to a £65 million loss after sales were slashed by the pandemic. The enforced closure of bricks and mortar stores and the group’s focus on occasion-wear and formal clothing had particular heavy toll on its trading last year. Analysts have forecast that the fashion...