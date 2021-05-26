Cancel
Law

Point of View: Bad cops still accountable under Marsy's Law

 29 days ago

Frank Cerabino's column "Florida police who use deadly force claim crime-victim status under Marsy's Law" (Friday) provides a lopsided viewpoint of Marsy's Law for Florida and a related ruling by the First District Court of Appeal. Here's what Marsy's Law for Florida does. It provides Florida crime victims a specific...

Guest column: Marsy's Law is righting wrongs in the Florida justice system

The Ledger recently published an editorial by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, "Marsy's Law used to justify secrecy," that provided a slanted viewpoint on the constitutional language that protects victims of crime [May 30]. Passed by a supermajority of Florida voters in 2018, Marsy's Law for Florida enshrined in the state...
Marsy's Law providing respect, dignity for crime victims in Florida

The Sun recently published an editorial by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, "Marsy's Law used to justify secrecy," that provided a slanted viewpoint on the constitutional language that protects victims of crime. Passed by a supermajority of Florida voters in 2018, Marsy's Law for Florida enshrined in the state constitution a...
City, Media Urge Justices To Hear "Marsy's Law" Case

Tallahassee, FL – The city of Tallahassee and news media organizations filed briefs Monday arguing that the Florida Supreme Court should take up a legal battle about whether a 2018 constitutional amendment known as "Marsy’s Law" can shield the identities of police officers. The briefs came after the 1st District Court of Appeal in April sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked Marsy’s Law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. Marsy’s Law is designed to bolster crime victims’ rights, and the officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee wants the Supreme Court to overturn the appeals-court ruling and in a brief Monday pointed to potentially far-reaching implications of the case. "Since the enactment of Marsy’s Law, interpretive questions about its application to law enforcement have divided Florida agencies and municipalities," lawyers for the city wrote. "These interpretive questions turn on the language, meaning, and significance of the Florida Constitution — a subject over which this (Supreme) Court is the final arbiter." Similarly, lawyers for a coalition of news-media and First Amendment organizations urged the Supreme Court to hear the case. "This petition for review reaches this (Supreme) Court at an apt moment — ongoing societal debate on the proper role of community policing and public accountability for law enforcement," the coalition’s brief said. "The ruling below (in the appeals court) impacted that larger debate when it held that police officers who employ deadly force in the course of their official duties can cloak their names — within the public records where this information resides — with complete anonymity under Florida’s version of Marsy’s Law." Attorneys for the officers have not yet filed briefs. It is unclear when the Supreme Court will decide whether to take up the case. (Disclosure: The News Service of Florida is a member of the First Amendment Foundation and the Florida Press Association, which are in the coalition.)
First Person Sentenced for Storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, a Day She Considered the 'Most Exciting' of Her Life, Gets No Time Behind Bars

In the first reckoning among the hundreds of U.S. Capitol breach cases, 49-year-old grandmother Anna Morgan-Lloyd received a non-jail sentence. “This court views this as a serious crime,” Ronald Reagan-appointed Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said Wednesday, sentencing the defendant to 36 months probation. Lamberth warned Lloyd that if she violates her probation, she better come to court with her “bags packed.” Lamberth said that if such a violation occurs the question would not be if Lloyd is going to jail, but for how long.
Our View: Point a lens on law enforcement across Kern County

Kern County Supervisors agreed last week to invest $5.2 million to improve local law enforcement. The money will be used to equip sheriff’s deputies across the department with body cameras, which is intended to protect both Kern County residents and deputies. Shining a light on deputy actions while patrolling Kern...
Minnesota 3rd-Degree Murder Law at Issue in Ex-Cop's Appeal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A prosecutor has urged the Minnesota Supreme Court to uphold the third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman who had called 911 in 2017. Prosecutor Jean Burdorf told the state's highest court on Wednesday that a reversal...
New Illinois law drives cops to Iowa

Scott County hired two more deputies that Sheriff Tim Lane said left Illinois departments because of a new Illinois state law that increases accountability – and liability – for police officers, and gives more protection to criminal suspects than cops. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers.
Point of View: Dear Sen. Scott, Thanks, but ...

On May 25, James Ring, a mathematics teacher at Polo Park Middle School, in Wellington, received a letter of congratulations from Sen. Rick Scott for an honor he'd received. "I grew up in a family that struggled to make ends meet, and I know first-hand that education is life-changing. I credit the education I received with giving me the foundation I needed to reach my goals and ultimately provide for my family and live the American Dream.
A Better Region 8: Holding law enforcement accountable

(KAIT) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Police after an incident last year. You may have seen the video. It shows a trooper attempting to stop the woman for speeding. It shows her turning on her flashers and slowing down. She says she was waiting until the exit...
Pennsylvania Senate votes to end governor's emergency declaration for COVID-19

Pennsylvania’s Senate on Thursday voted to end Gov. Tom Wolf ’s (D) COVID-19 emergency declaration, following a move earlier this week by the state House. Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature also ended Wolf’s ability to close businesses, implement occupancy requirements or initiate stay-at-home orders. At the same time, the Senate passed legislation...
Ahead Of Derek Chauvin's Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”
Explainer: Big Changes Under Georgia's New Election Law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this year signed into law sweeping voting restrictions sponsored by Republicans, with potentially big implications for how elections are administered in the battleground state in 2022, and the U.S. presidential contest of 2024. Proponents say the legislation is needed to safeguard elections and...
Meron Probe To Target Politicians, Police Officials, Rabbanim

A formal taskforce charged with investigating the April 30 disaster at Meron, which left 45 people dead, will investigate the behavior and decision-making of former public security minister Amir Ohana, former interior minister Aryeh Deri, and former housing minister Yaakov Litzman, who all were in office at the time of the incident, Channel 12 reported Sunday.
Opinion/Letter: Good's vote on police merits only contempt

Fifth District Rep. Bob Good has sunk to a new low. He recently joined just 20 other congresspersons (all Republicans) in voting against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the law enforcement officers who attempted to defend our U.S. Capitol against the rioting insurrectionists who stormed and ransacked the building on Jan. 6, resulting in the deaths or injuries of many officers.