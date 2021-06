Many of you might know me as the director of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE). NICE, it is a public-private partnership between academia, industry, and government that is promoting and energizing a community working together to advance an integrated ecosystem of cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. Therefore, it should not be surprising that NICE is partnering with Katzcy, a SWaM (Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned Business) certified Virginia firm, and others to standup the first-ever US Cyber Games competition and national team.