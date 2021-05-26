Al Batt: High noon with a skunk

How come the price of a roast beef dinner has doubled?. It’s because the price of lumber is high. You use a toothpick after you finish it, don’t you?. I have a wonderful neighbor named Bruce. Whenever I pass his drive, thoughts occur to me. As soon as I was old enough to climb out an upstairs window and shimmy down a downspout, I did it and walked with a gloomy flashlight into spring’s dark woods in the middle of the night. Frogs sang in the vernal ponds. It was nearly deafening. Then they quieted. I was unsure if it was my presence that silenced them or if it was the presence of another creature. I headed home, but couldn’t climb up the downspout to my room as it had been truncated and I couldn’t jump that high. I had to sneak in the front door. My faithful canine companion (the traitor) barked and my mother had rearranged the furniture. I barked my shin and was caught.