Al Batt: High noon with a skunk
There was a skunk in my shed. I grabbed my trusty Super Soaker water gun. I was going to let him have, but I couldn’t. He let me have it first and left me smellbound. I have a wonderful neighbor named Bruce. Whenever I pass his drive, thoughts occur to me. I’d gotten nothing done that day other than wrestling with plastic bags in the produce section. Those bags are the reason people don’t eat as much fresh fruits and vegetables as they should. Some folks lick their fingers to aid in the opening of the bags. Others carry hand sanitizer wipes to wet fingers. I’ve found they open easily when I place the unsealed end of the bag between my palms and rub those palms together or rub the unsealed end against my arm. Those actions pull the thin pieces of film apart to create an opening, which I can pull or blow apart, or shake open.www.austindailyherald.com