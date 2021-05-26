Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Body of woman reported missing found in Lakeview car

By Erik Runge
Posted by 
WGN TV
WGN TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — The body of a woman recently reported missing has been found in Lakeview. The medical examiner’s office identified the woman as 41-year-old Kendra Gardner. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Chicago police said Gardner was found in the front seat of the car by a woman who...

wgntv.com
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Clifton, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeview#Chicago Police#South Side#North Clifton Avenue#Walking#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Two CPD officers hospitalized following West Side crash

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized Sunday morning following a crash in the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to police. Police said officers were responding to a man with a gun call in the 5100 block of West Madison Street just before 3:25 a.m. when their car was struck by a vehicle.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Two teens injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — Two 17-year-old boys were injured in a shooting on the border of the city’s North Lawndale and South Lawndale neighborhoods Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the boys were in an alley in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road at approximately 3:23 p.m. when a light-colored...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

14-year-old boy injured in Woodlawn shooting

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. when he sustained a graze wound to the neck from an unknown perpetrator.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

At least 8 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 8 people were injured in shootings across Chicago overnight, according to police. Two of the victims are reported to be in critical condition. A 43-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the front of his home in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard at approximately 9:48 p.m. when an unknown man inside a black Nissan Maxima opened the back door of his car and opened fire. The car was last seen fleeing northbound on Drexel. The victim sustained a graze wound to the hand and was treated and released on scene. A small dog was also struck by the shots. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Apartment fire in Loop leaves 1 man in critical condition

CHICAGO — One man is in critical condition following a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Loop, according to fire officials. The fire occurred at a high-rise at 233 East Wacker Drive on the 29th floor of the building at approximately 3 a.m. , with a man in his 30s being the only person injured in the fire.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Dunning

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared earlier this week. Aniyah Seawood, who goes by the nickname Niyah, was last seen at her home in the 3600 block of North Nordica Avenue Monday in the Dunning neighborhood. Police say she is being treated for depression...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago police sergeant struck in Woodlawn hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A Chicago police sergeant was struck in a Woodlawn hit-and-run crash. The sergeant was helping control traffic on the 1700 block of East 63rd Street just before midnight on Saturday when a car hit him. The driver of the blue Lexus took off and has yet to be...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Norwood Park shooting leaves 40-year-old man in critical condition

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Norwood Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 5900 block of North Northwest Highway at approximately 10:15 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator began firing shots. The man...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

20-year-old woman critically injured in Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old woman is critically injured following a shooting in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Friday night, according to police. Police said the woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car just before 8:50 p.m. with her boyfriend in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Avenue when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire while yelling gang slogans.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Man shot to death while sitting in parked car in South Loop

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death while sitting in a parked car in the South Loop Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the man of an unknown age was sitting in a parked car in the 600 block of South Wells Street at approximately 1:18 p.m. when an unknown car pulled up and a perpetrator inside opened fire.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

5-year-old boy struck in South Side hit-and-run home from hospital

CHICAGO —A 5-year-old boy who was injured in a hit-and-run road rage incident on Wednesday is now home from the hospital. The incident occurred in the 8800 block of South Michigan Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Wisdom was hospitalized in stable condition following the incident, and suffered a...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

1 dead, 9 wounded in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a shooting on the South Side’s Chatham neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 7500 block of South Prairie Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday when two men approached a group of people and opened fired. A 29-year-old woman was...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Family of Jamari Dent to sue CPS for wrongful death

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy who suffered permanent brain damage from a 2019 suicide attempt died late Thursday night, according to his family. Jamari Dent passed away Thursday after suffering brain damage caused by a suicide attempt in 2019 that left him unable to walk, talk or breathe on his own.
Evanston, ILPosted by
WGN TV

New Trier student dies after walking on CTA tracks during sleepover

EVANSTON, Ill. — A suburban high school student died early Wednesday after she was electrocuted while walking on CTA tracks in Evanston. Samantha Cerrone, 16, had just finished her sophomore year at New Trier High School Tuesday. Her father said her friend came over to spend the night and the two girls went for a walk early Wednesday morning.