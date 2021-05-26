Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Calendar for the week of May 31

By Tara Bozick, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 18 days ago

JUNE 1

TUESDAY

Entrepreneur Forum 2021, 3-5 p.m., Harbor Club in Waterside District, 333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk. The Hampton Roads Chamber and Old Dominion University will host a panel discussion on how entrepreneurs play a large role in the success of The 757. $40. Register at HRChamber.com .

JUNE 3

THURSDAY

Annual Golf Outing, 10:30 a.m., Williamsburg National Golf Club, 3700 Centerville Road, Williamsburg. The Hampton Roads Association for Commercial Real Estate will host a safe and fun tournament supporting The HRACRE REACH Foundation. Cost varies. More info at Hracre.org/event/2021golfouting .

Community Builder Awards, 7 p.m., virtual. The Hampton Roads Community Action Program is recognizing individuals making a positive impact in Hampton Roads. $25. Register at Hrcapinc.org/cba/ .

JUNE 4

FRIDAY

Annual golf outing, 11 a.m., Red Wing Lake Golf Course, 1144 Prosperity Road, Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach SPCA will host its 20th annual Puttin’ for Paws event. Register by May 31 at vbspca.com/golf .

21st Annual Chesapeake Business Appreciation Golf Classic, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Greenbrier Country Club, 1301 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake. The city’s annual tournament will benefit the Chesapeake Public Schools Educational Foundation. The Chesapeake Business of the Year will be named at the end. For more info, visit Chesapeakeva.biz/event/chesapeake-21st-annual-golf-classic/ .

JUNE 5

SATURDAY

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo visit, 10:30 a.m., Jamestown Settlement, 2110 Jamestown Road, Route 31 S., Williamsburg. Joy Harjo, the 23rd United States Poet Laureate and the first American Indian to hold the position, will speak in conjunction with the yearlong special exhibition, “FOCUSED: A Century of Virginia Indian Resilience.” $9-$18 admission. Tickets must be purchased in advance at Bit.ly/3htWQUF .

JUNE 6

SUNDAY

Youth Sports: Coaching Positive Mental Health, 6:30-7:45 p.m., virtual. The Hampton Roads Sports Commission and partners will host expert panelists who can speak to how to manage and support positive mental health in young athletes. Free. Register at HRChamber.com .

JUNE 7

MONDAY

Top Tips for Launching Your Amazon Sales, 1-2 p.m., online. Amazon Small Business Academy is hosting a webinar to share top tips on selling in Amazon Stores. Free. Register at Bit.ly/3fFPpah .

JUNE 8

TUESDAY

Tax Clarity for Business Owners, noon to 12:30 p.m., virtual. Learn how to create tax diversification for unknown taxes later. Only 12 Zoom seats available. Call 757-280-8734 to reserve your spot. Register at bit.ly/taxesj8 .

Valor Awards, noon to 2 p.m., Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St., Virginia Beach. The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting an event to thank the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe. Register at HRChamber.com .

Coffee Connection, 7:30-9 a.m., Holiday Inn Newport News-Hampton, 980 Omni Blvd., Newport News. The Peninsula Chamber will host a networking event. $0-$5.

JUNE 9

WEDNESDAY

Identifying Opportunities to Diversify Your Revenue, noon to 1 p.m., online. The Home-based Business 2021 Lunch & Learn Series continues with Rachel Frazier of Launchpad: The Greater Williamsburg Incubator and the College of William & Mary Entrepreneurship Hub. Hosted by Williamsburg Economic Development. Free. Register at Homebasedbusiness2021.eventbrite.com .

Community Marketing workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., online. Presented by the Professional Development Consortium of Hampton Roads. Membership association leaders: Is your marketing effectively connecting with folks who aren’t members yet? Connect with your peers and Blair Neher from Talking Monkey Media in Richmond about digital marketing skills and tools to convert nonmembers into prospects. Free. Register at communitymarketing2021.eventbrite.com/?aff=IB .

JUNE 10

THURSDAY

Building Your Dream Team, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., virtual. The Peninsula Chamber will host Gail Letts of Letts Consult for its Pink Bag Lunch. $7-$15. Register at Virginiapeninsulachamber.com .

JUNE 11

FRIDAY

History Meets Real Estate: A Tour of Freemason, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Hunter House Victorian Museum, 240 W. Freemason St., Norfolk. Norfolk Tour Co. and real estate agent Crystal Salazar are combining history and storytelling with insights about the area’s revitalized real estate market. Free.

JUNE 12

SATURDAY

Micro-Business Expo: Taking Your Micro-Business to the Next Level, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St. Hosted by Council Member Sabrina Wooten as part of 2021 Ignite Business Series. Focused on businesses with one to nine employees but any business owner may attend. Topics include financial strategies, marketing, contracting with the city and the reveal of Launch Virginia Beach, a small business initiative. Free. Register at eventbrite.com/e/ignite-business-series-seminar-tickets-154435700337 .

JUNE 15

TUESDAY

What does ‘back to work’ look like post-COVID?, 10-11 a.m., online. Inside Business and Cox Business are hosting experts to talk about the future of office space, the availability of the workforce and what the wage increase means for employees and business owners. Cathy Lewis is moderator. Free. Register at Bit.ly/3yzpc5P .

Social Media Marketing: Myths and Realities, noon to 1 p.m., Zoom. The Hampton Roads Chamber will host Coldon Martin, the in-house creative director of marketing consultancy SIR. Free. Register at HRChamber.com .

JUNE 16

WEDNESDAY

Power of Women: Fearless Women and Authentic Leaders in Business, 10-11:30 a.m., Zoom. The Hampton Roads Chamber will host Shanna Kabatznick, founder and CEO of FABwomen. $0-$20. Register at HRChamber.com .

Downtown Norfolk Council annual meeting, 8:30 a.m., virtual. The council is approving new officers and directors. Michael D. Smith of Streetsense will speak on urban retail place-making and strategy. Register at bit.ly/2QLJOH1 .

JUNE 17

THURSDAY

2021 Economic Forecast Mid-Year Breakfast, 7:30-9:30 a.m., Newport News Marriott at City Center, 740 Town Center Drive. The Peninsula Chamber is hosting Old Dominion University economists Robert McNab and Vinod Agarwal for an update on the national and regional economic forecasts. $30. Register at Bit.ly/2021EconomicForecastBreakfast .

JUNE 22

TUESDAY

Tax Clarity for Business Owners, noon to 12:30 p.m., virtual. Learn how to create tax diversification for unknown taxes later. Only 12 Zoom seats available. Call 757-280-8734 to reserve your spot. Register at bit.ly/taxj22 .

Blueprint Virginia 2030, 11 a.m. to noon, virtual. The Hampton Roads Chamber will host Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal, who will discuss the statewide strategic plan for economic development. Free. Register at HRChamber.com .

JUNE 24

THURSDAY

Business Connection After Hours, 5-7 p.m., 204 Challenger Way, Hampton. The Peninsula Chamber and Hampton Economic Development will host a networking event at St. George Brewing Co. $0-$10.

JULY 8

THURSDAY

Women’s Leadership Forum, 7:30-9 a.m., 21 Enterprise Parkway, Suite 100, Hampton. The Peninsula Chamber will host President Porter Brannon of Thomas Nelson Community College, Veronica Hurd of Academies of Hampton and Latitia McCane of The Apprentice School. $25. Register at Virginiapeninsulachamber.com .

JULY 14

WEDNESDAY

Marketing Your Home-based Business, noon to 1 p.m., virtual. Candice Smith of Connected Communities is the speaker. Part of the Home-based Business Lunch & Learn Series. Hosted by Gloucester Economic Development. Free. Register at Homebasedbusiness2021.eventbrite.com .

AUG. 5

THURSDAY

Getting Back on Track: Help is Here, 2 p.m., online. The Small Business Administration is partnering with nonprofit Public Private Strategies Institute to host webinars for Main Street entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to know more about resources to help them recover from the pandemic. Speakers include experts from the SBA, White House, Congress and business leaders will provide updates on the American Rescue Plan. Free. Register at Bit.ly/3oNjxVf .

