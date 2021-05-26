Cancel
John Broderick, Sentara to receive Darden Awards

By Trevor Metcalfe, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naTts_0aBofeHt00
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as seen Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Stephen M. Katz

A retiring Hampton Roads university president and one of the largest employers in the state of Virginia will be recognized for their leadership contributions during the 2021 Darden Awards.

Old Dominion University President John Broderick and Sentara Healthcare will receive the individual and corporate Darden Awards this year, the CIVIC Leadership Institute announced on May 14.

Broderick, who plans to retire this fall, is ODU’s eighth and longest serving president. Since 2008, he’s led the school to more than $1 billion in new private and public sector funding. Under Broderick, ODU has also grown its football team, including a move to Conference USA in 2012 and a new $70 million stadium, which was finished in 2019.

In the announcement, Broderick said he was honored to receive the award.

“CIVIC has demonstrated the profound benefits of mentorship, both for the students and the professionals who mentor them,” Broderick added. “In a similar spirit, Old Dominion has actively pursued partnerships in the public and private sector — from our new Virginia Offshore Wind Landing to our future School of Public Health.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sentara worked with community partners to administer more than 15,000 COVID-19 tests and 85,000 vaccine doses to underserved communities in Hampton Roads and across the state.

The nonprofit of 28,000 employees and $8.9 billion in annual revenue is also looking to expand. Sentara leaders presented a plan to acquire Cone Health in Greensboro, North Carolina, last August.

Sentara President and CEO Howard Kern said the organization will continue to address the root causes of community health issues.

“A deep commitment to the communities we serve has long been a part of Sentara’s DNA, but the recent pandemic has made this commitment more vital than ever,” Kern said in the announcement.

The Darden Awards are an annual event honoring the individual and corporation whose contributions and service have made a significant impact to Hampton Roads. The awards are organized by CIVIC, an organization that connects local executive leaders with public service. CIVIC chose not to hold the awards in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic but plans to host a reception this year Nov. 17 at the Decker Half Moone Center in Norfolk.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@insidebiz.com

