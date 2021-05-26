Cancel
Manheim, PA

Dump truck lands on top of car in Route 30 crash

By Katelyn Smith
WGAL
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A dump truck ended up on top of a car in a crash on Route 30 this morning, and the accident led to a major traffic jam on Route 30 and Route 283. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at Fruitville Pike.

