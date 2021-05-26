Dump truck lands on top of car in Route 30 crash

Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Trial or Punishment Arrest, 2:48 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, Second Lock Road (LT) – Corry Maurice Brooks, M/32, unknown address, was charged with the above offense after officers attempted to take him into custody on numerous, outstanding warrants, including Felony Strangulation, stemming from a domestic violence incident. When officers attempted to arrest Brooks, he fled on foot and evaded the pursuing officers. A criminal complaint was filed for the above offense, and an arrest warrant obtained. Brooks remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Brooks should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.