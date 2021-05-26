Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce WB graphics card

AMD’s Ryzen 5000-series APUs intrigued us when they were announced in April. They bring together the company’s latest Zen 3 processor core with Vega 8 Radeon graphics on a single chip. That combination of performance would be great for a tiny desktop, especially if you need to handle a bit of gaming on the side. But, when they were first announced, AMD said the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G chips would only be available on pre-built systems. Today at Computex, AMD officially announced that consumers will be able to buy the 5600G and 5700G on August 5th for $259 and $359, respectively.