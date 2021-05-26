Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce WB graphics card
As well as announcing the availability of their new AORUS Gen 4 7000s Prem. SSD, Gigabyte is also launched their new AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT Xtreme WaterForce WB graphics card. Combining the Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU and AORUS patent-pending “Leak detection” technology, Gigabyte provides “factory-assembled professional quality”, RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting, protection metal backplate and ULTRA DURABLE certified components.www.geeky-gadgets.com