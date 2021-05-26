Cancel
Going Bug Hunting at Bauer Park

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolet Boytovich (left) watches as her cousin Eve Reinwald gets a close up look at small insects they captured during Family Insect Adventure at Bauer Park on May 22 while grandmother Olivia Robinson looks on. Participants used nets to capture small insects for a close up look then released them unharmed. Find more information on upcoming Bauer Park programs at www.madisonct.org/166/Bauer-Park.

