Minorities

Add Your Name to This Pledge to End Racism in Skateboarding

By Lucy Thorpe
Highsnobiety
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA working group of skateboarding organizations has launched a pledge to address racism in the skateboarding industry. The "Commitment to Anti-Racism in Skateboarding" is facilitated by The Goodpush Alliance, a platform created by skateboarding non-profit Skateistan to share knowledge and resources between social skateboarding projects worldwide, in collaboration with a number of skate organizations, including Surf Ghana and the Harold Hunter Foundation.

www.highsnobiety.com
Steve Phelps: We cannot end racism without critically analyzing the role of race in our communities

I grew up in small rural towns across Texas. I was taught how to be racist by my community and family. There were no Racism 101 classes in schools. None of the communities I lived in held KKK marches down Main Street. My parents and other adult figures never wore white hoods or attended cross burnings. The people would honestly say they weren’t racist because being racist was the extreme.
Name your ducky in this race

Sponsorships, duck adoptions supporting local youth nonprofits are now available. Ducks will race again during the Wakefield Rotary Club’s third annual Super Duper Duck Splash, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at WRAL Soccer Park at 7700 Perry Creek Road in Raleigh, parking lot #5. Proceeds from the charity fundraiser benefit local youth initiatives.
Resisting Racial Demagoguery

Composer Daniel Bernard Roumain has made a good career leveraging his skin color. He writes pieces with titles like “i am a white person who ____ Black people.” He argues that orchestras should “focus on BLACK artists exclusively” [punctuation in the original]. He has solicited funding for a work written “EXCLUSIVELY for BIPOC [black, indigenous, and people of color] members of ANY orchestra.”
Achievers: President of Coalition to End Poverty named

Kelly Berger, Positive Tomorrows director of family support, has been elected president of the Coalition to End Poverty. He will begin his term in July. The Coalition to End Poverty is a group that advocates for people who are living in poverty in central Oklahoma. Members include representatives of agencies that serve low-income people, as well as organization volunteers and advocates.
Anti-Racism and Your Alma Mater

“My alma mater? All they do is ask me for money.” It’s a refrain that my friends who work in alumni affairs offices hear regularly. This year, my alumni office’s outreach focused people’s attention on addressing systemic racism. This has led me to wonder: Is anti-racism the great work that alumni offices should be called upon to do in this century?
The Other Columbus: Your anti-racism grade card is due

A year has officially passed since the season of worldwide protests following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, which also means a year has passed since Columbus businesses, organizations and civic leaders pledged to combat racism in response. Well, “pledged” is a strong word. Most of their communications...
Princeton Ends Latin, Greek Requirement for Classics Majors ‘to Address Systemic Racism’

Princeton University will no longer require students to take Latin or ancient Greek to earn a classics degree, a change that comes as part of a larger effort by the school “to address systemic racism” on campus. Princeton faculty in April approved the elimination of the Classic’s Department’s “classics track,” which required students to have an intermediate proficiency in one of the two languages before entering the track, and approved removing the requirement that students take either language as part of the major, according to a May issue of Princeton’s alumni magazine. Classics professor Josh Billings, the director for undergraduate studies, said faculty believe the change will improve the Classics Department because it will add “new perspectives” to it. “Having people who come in who might not have studied classics in high school and might not have had a previous exposure to Greek and Latin, we think that having those students in the department will make it a more vibrant intellectual community,” Billings said. Other changes to the Ivy League curricula include the addition of a “race and identity” track in the Politics Department and an adjustment in the Religion Department to make courses available in two “streams,” one being “traditions” and the other being “themes.” The alumni magazine clarified that the school had wanted to make the changes for some time but that the changes were given “new urgency” because of Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber’s call to “to address systemic racism” and “the events around race that occurred last summer,” a reference to protests and riots spurred by the death of George Floyd last May. Under an “equity” section of Princeton’s Classics Department website, the department also lists various objectives related to diversity and equity but concedes, “The actions we take to promote equity and inclusion will not suffice to protect members of our community from discrimination and the effects of systemic racism — particularly anti-Black racism,” and expresses its “solidarity with efforts to achieve equity in our nation and our world.”
Racial Violence: the American (hi)story

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. African American History / Studies, American History / Studies, Human Rights, Humanities, Race / Ethnic Studies. Racial Violence: the American (hi)story. International Conference. 24-25 July 2021. (Live sessions:2 days/Virtual platform:5 days) Thematic Approach. GIRES, the Global...
Savannah Sleevar: Some adults show students don't matter

I am no stranger to a contentious District 87 board meeting. Between staff turnover and weighty budget decisions, these gatherings inherently create tension. After all, maintaining the livelihood of students is imperative. In contrast to this student-centric ideal, however, to learn from my friends who attended the June 9 meeting that they were harassed by local adults was devastating. Therefore, I write this both in defense of critical race theory-inspired practices and in defense of my friends.
Is there an uncontroversial way to teach America’s racist history?

If you follow politics at all, you’ve likely encountered phrases and terms such as “critical race theory” or “anti-racism” recently. There’s a debate raging over the history and legacy of American racism and how to teach it in schools. The current iteration of this debate (and there have been many) stretches back to 2019, when the New York Times published the 1619 Project, but it evolved into a kind of moral panic in the post-Trump universe, in part because it’s great fodder for right-wing media.
Opinion: The Horror of White Gatherings

[Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. Actress Ellie Kemper apologized for a grave offense this week. When she was 19, she was crowned...
Watch Party—Design & White Supremacy Culture

I'm the new community manager for Ethnography Hangout Slack, a space to discuss applied ethnography created by EPIC, Anthrodesign, and Ethnography Matters. I'm excited to energize even more engagement and inspire you to develop valuable connections and conversations there. To kick that off, I hope you'll join our watch party and discussion, June 23–24!
Book traces long history of Black women doing yoga

A new book highlights how Black women have historically used yoga to practice self-care. The pandemic has emphasized the importance of taking care of yourself amid anxiety, uncertainty, and stress. For Black women, who often face a disproportionate burden in society, self-care can also be a tool to counter the effects of systemic racism and trauma.
Is there an uncontroversial way to teach America’s racist history?

