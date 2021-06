Pokemon Go just teased that their Pokemon Go Fest 2021 event will serve as the first official appearance of a Shiny Mythical Pokemon. Earlier today, Pokemon Go posted a graphic on their Twitter and Facebook page that shows off the silhouette of Meloetta, the Mythical Pokemon that fans assume will be at the heart of its Pokemon Go Fest event. While the graphic served as a confirmation of sorts that Meloetta would appear at Pokemon Go Fest for players who purchase a ticket, the surprise was that the graphic used shiny symbols in the artwork above and below the silhouette.