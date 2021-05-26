newsbreak-logo
Indiana County, PA

WOMAN SENTENCED IN BOND REVOCATION HEARING

 3 days ago

A Torrence woman was sentenced for six crimes in a bond revocation hearing yesterday in Indiana County Court. According to court documents, 31-year-old Gina Marie Hewitt appeared before Senior Judge William Martin and was sentenced to serve time at SCI Pine Grove for multiple charges including two counts of theft by unlawful taking, in which she will serve one to two years while paying costs; two counts of conspiracy to retail theft, in which she will serve anywhere from one to three years in prison for each count; two counts of presenting false identification to law enforcement, in which she will serve six to 12 months for each count; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, which she will serve six to 12 months.

