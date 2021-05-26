Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Warburtons to venture into selling cakes

By Kate Ng
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jk4Pq_0aBoOUng00

Bakery giant Warburtons is reportedly looking to expand its offerings from bread and crumpets to cake .

The 145-year-old bakery brand will trial the launch of a new range of cake products called Ellie Warburton, named after the great-great aunt of chairman Jonathan Warburton, reported The Times .

The move would see Ellie Warburton cakes being initially sold online and in two pop-up coffee shops in Harrogate and Skipton, North Yorkshire.

The company hopes that if the trial proves it has a viable product, it can then attempt a supermarket deal to sell its cakes to the wider UK public.

Currently, Warburtons sells bread, wraps, crumpets, bagels and thins in supermarkets throughout the country. The company recently released an advert starring George Clooney, and has had other celebrities like Robert de Niro, The Muppets and Peter Kay promoting its products before.

Warburton, 63, told the newspaper it was an “entrepreneurial move” for the business, as it hopes to get a slice out of the public’s enduring love of the Great British Bake Off .

He added: “Because we’re a family-owned company, we can give the trial a few months or a couple of years, as long as it is heading in the right direction.”

The Bolton -based company announced it was investing in production at its factory in Stockton, north east England, due to growing sales of its Thin Bagels earlier this year.

A spokesperson said at the time the company would pump £18 million into production, which will see the site expand by around 15 per cent and create 30 new jobs over time.

Over the course of the pandemic, Warburtons also saw a boom in sales as more people ate at home under lockdown.

Warburton said it had been “a very good year for the family shareholders” with £4.1 million given to the company’s 5,000 staff in bonuses.

He is also aware of increasing scrutiny on the role of food manufacturers in rates of obesity in the UK, particularly because of Boris Johnson’s new fitness push in the face of Covid-19.

The businessman told The Times that his 23-year-old son, who is a personal trainer, said life needs a treat every now and then or “you’d end up a dull person”.

He added that if people were going to have “naughty calories”, then they should ensure “they’re damn good naughty calories”, and joked that Warburtons could do well out of growing veganism because bread is “the ultimate plant-based food”.

The Independent has contacted Warburtons for comment.

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Peter Kay
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Fitness#Food Drink#Coffee Shops#Venture#Food Production#Thin Bagels#The Times#Bakery Giant Warburtons#Selling#Cake Products#Offerings#Brand#Bread#Food Manufacturers#Based Company#Growing Sales#Harrogate#Uk#Naughty Calories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestyleTelegraph

8 British hotels to visit that make their own alcohol

From in-house gin distilleries to microbreweries and cider presses on site, hotels are taking the thirst for artisan gins and craft beer and cider to new heights by producing their own. If you’re seeking a staycation where you can toast in style (and roll up to bed after a night of drinking), these innovative hotels may well be just the thing.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cake-Inspired Whisky Spirits

Le Goûter is the latest addition to The Lakes Distillery's Whiskymaker’s Editions series and it is a patisserie-influenced single malt that was inspired by a "childhood cake shop excursion" in Paris. The second addition to the Whiskymaker’s Editions stays true to the spirit of the series and allowed for plenty of creative freedom during the production process.
Businesslatestnewspost.com

Rockstar Spirits secures £25,000 Dragons’ Den funding

Manchester-based rum producer Rockstar Spirits received a £25,000 (US$35,400) investment on hit BBC programme Dragons’ Den to help expand into new markets. Tom Hurst, founder of Rockstar Spirits, appeared on BBC One show Dragons’ Den, broadcast in the UK yesterday evening (10 June). Hurst asked the ‘dragons’ – Deborah Meaden,...
Marketsbeef2live.com

To sell or not to sell

I have the dubious distinction of following up Brian Splitt’s Memorial Day blog. As one of our fellow founders of AgMarket.Net, I can’t tell you how powerful his article was to me…with regards to his own personal experience. I certainly don’t have as heavy of words to share this week but wanted to point out just how much I appreciate Brian and his willingness to share such a personal story.
DrinksTelegraph

The best wine, gin and spirits festivals to book in 2021

What’s your tipple: grain, grape, or something more botanical? With the drinks festival calendar filling up with events focused on everything from gin and rum to English wine and whisky, there’s something for everyone – and after the year we’ve had, we could all use a drink or two. As...
Businesskamcity.com

Burts Snacks Announces Tie-Up With RNLI

Burts Snacks has announced it is entering into a strategic partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). The agreement, which will last for two years from this month, will see RNLI branding introduced on Burts’ Sea Salt and Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar 150g and 40g crisp packs. The new packaging will also feature the charity’s key Float To Live messaging and a QR code that directs shoppers to a new RNLI section of the Burts website where they can find out more about the charity and leave a charitable donation.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Sharing-Friendly Cake Loaves

The Regal Bakery Marble Deluxe Madeira Family Loaf is a new offering from the brand as part of its cake portfolio that will offer families and friends alike to enjoy the product together. The vanilla and chocolate cake loaf features a 590-gram serving size, and is priced at just £1.99 each. The cake is perfect for being sliced and served, and will provide a different flavor experience with each slice thanks to its marbled recipe.
Food & DrinksTelegraph

How Cheshire became the ice cream capital of Britain

‘Daisy, Dandelion, Bluebell…. Daisy, come back!” Eight-year-old Lily was giving names to a brood of bantam chicks, who kept confusing matters by scuttling in and out of their mother’s sheltering wings. Meanwhile, Ruby, 10, was transfixed by Giovanni and Gizmo: a shaggily handsome pair of Valais Blacknose sheep trotting across the field towards her, bells clanking gently in the still country air.
RecipesTelegraph

Drunken Eccles cakes recipe

Last Christmas we came up with a mince pie croissant for the bakery, but Dad and I got over-excited and ordered way too many packets of brandy fruit. They sat on a high shelf until one day, when I was making our usual Eccles cakes, I ran out of raisins and used the brandy fruit instead. The result was magical, and we’ve been the UK’s No 1 customer for out-of-season brandy fruits ever since.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Takeaway food and drink litter dominates ocean plastic, study shows

Plastic items from takeaway food and drink dominate the litter in the world’s oceans, according to the most comprehensive study to date. Single-use bags, plastic bottles, food containers and food wrappers are the four most widespread items polluting the seas, making up almost half of the human-made waste, the researchers found. Just 10 plastic products, also including plastic lids and fishing gear, accounted for three-quarters of the litter, due to their widespread use and extremely slow degradation.
Drinksthewhiskybusiness.com

THE LAKES DISTILLERY LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATIVE BOTTLING WITH HARVEY NICHOLS

The Lakes Distillery, has today announced the launch of a new limited-edition single malt whisky, in collaboration with Harvey Nichols. The Whiskymaker’s Editions - Le Goûter (49.5% ABV) is a one-off release of The Whiskymaker’s Editions, which has been exclusively made for the department store chain, to showcase the sense of adventure of The Lakes Distillery Whiskymaker Dhavall Gandhi.
Lifestyleapppicker.com

Cake Pop Maker

This game offers users plenty of ways to get creative with their cake pops. You begin by choosing your batter and there are more than 20 of them. Pick from such tasty options as vanilla, lemon, blueberry, confetti cake, strawberry, and more. After baking your cake pops it's time to...
Minoritiesourcommunitynow.com

TGI Fridays Is Selling a Rainbow Cake for Pride

The limited-edition vanilla cake features six colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. June is Pride month and brands have definitely gone above and beyond to celebrate this year. TGI Fridays is selling an actual rainbow layer cake, with proceeds from the sale of slices going to GLSEN, an LGBTQ+ youth advocacy organization. Usually only found at upscale bakeries and elaborate Pinterest boards, TGI Fridays has partnered with Carlos Bakery to get these beautiful and colorful cakes in its restaurants.
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Plan Cup Cakes

Plan Cup Cakes - Ingredients & Prep 125 g self-raising flour 125 g butter unsalted soft 125 g caster sugar 2 egg med 2 tbsp milk 1 pinch salt Method Step 1Pre-heat the oven to 170'C. Step 2Place sugar & egg into a bowl, with a food mixer or electric hand mixer beat together until pale yellow (10 mins), add butter, salt & fold with a silicon spatula, add flour & fold in to form a combined smooth mixture. Step 3Place the number of paper cupcake cases to the portion number selected, then with a spoon or piping bag fill cases equally, place each filled cases into muffin tray holes & bake for 8 mins take out tray & turn it 180° & place back in for another 8 mins, keep you eye on the cakes & remove when light golden brown on top. Step 4Take out cases from the tray, place on a cooling rack, eat within 2 days.Suggestion & TipsYou can add a vast amount of toppings or cut in half & add jam etc.
RecipesFood52

Sesame Oil Cake

Adapted from Maialino's Olive Oil Cake, this off-road version swaps out olive oil for sesame oil, a nutty and pungent alternative. Although sesame oil was a pantry staple for me growing up (and a regular fixture in my kitchen now), I rarely—if ever—saw it applied in sweets. But if olive oil cake exists, surely there’s potential for sesame oil cake, too, right? I wanted to find out.
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Salmon Cakes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Salmon Cakes are quick, easy, and delicious. In this segment. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick is here with her simple and flavorful, salmon cakes. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website. Ingredients. 1 lb fillet of wild salmon (Order wild seafood from Wild Alaskan Seafood...
Celebritiesbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Bake Off’s Prue Leith made a dame

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has been made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. The South African-born restaurateur and broadcaster is recognised for services to food, broadcasting and charity. Leith, 81, said she was “thrilled, delighted and very grateful” with what is her latest honour, having...