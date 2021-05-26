Cancel
Public Health

Biden asks intelligence community to redouble efforts to determine origin of the coronavirus

Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden said Wednesday that he has asked the intelligence community to redouble its efforts to determine whether covid-19 originated from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory in China. In a statement, Biden said he has asked for a report within 90 days and hopes the intelligence community “will collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion.”

