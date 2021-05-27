Resistance Songs: Mdou Moctar's Favourite Music

In this edition you’ll hear an exciting mix of afrobeats, indie pop, amapiano, desert blues, and afropop tunes from Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Morocco, and Ghana. Also, catch up on how the Afro European contestants stacked up in the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 with a special feature on singer Eden Alene from Israel with guest VOA editor/reporter Salem Solomon. At half past the hour, we go vintage with “Jebbeh,” a tune from the Music Time in Africa archives by Liberian living legend of African song Miatta Fahnbulleh. Finally, we take some time in Malawi with singer Keturah. Lilongwe-based reporter Joab Frank Chakhaza speaks with the artist about her song “Munditengeleko,” we listen to it together and enjoy her beautiful vibe from the Warm Heart of Africa.