Resistance Songs: Mdou Moctar's Favourite Music

Electronic dance music is an integral part of what most people identify as “dance music.” However, there is a huge difference between electronic dance music and “indie” or “bedroom” music. In the words of Skrillex, we now know what an electronic dance music mix is: “a high percentage of nothing but broken guitars and some drums looped on top of another, with no other instruments in sight.” While he is correct in that regard, it is important to remember that what makes a good electronic dance music mix is the overall quality of the song. An electronic dance music mix should not be the weakest feature of a song; instead, it should be strong enough to stand on its own.