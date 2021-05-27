Cancel
Resistance Songs: Mdou Moctar's Favourite Music

The Quietus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Van Halen to Ali Farka Touré via Bob Marley, Tinariwen and Oumou Sangaré, Mdou Moctar takes us through the thirteen albums, tracks, artists and styles that made him who he is. Try telling Mdou Moctar that Western colonialism is a thing of the past. We’re discussing his sensational new...

thequietus.com
Bob Marley
Ali Farka Touré
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mdou Moctar’s ‘Afrique Victime’ Redefines Freedom in Rock

Mdou Moctar has previously claimed, “I don’t know what rock is exactly,” and that’s a good thing listening to the Niger-based Tuareg singer-songwriter’s latest album, Afrique Victime. There’s a unique sense of freedom in the record’s eight songs that most household-name rockers will never understand, since North American and European musicians have been inundated with the rigid strictures of verse-chorus-bridge songwriters since birth. And that’s not to say that Moctar grew up on Mars — he has declared himself a fan of Eddie Van Halen and ZZ Top’s Tres Hombres, and his band’s guitar/bass/drums configuration reflects those tastes — but the influence of African artists like Abdallah Oumbadougou (the guitarist who first inspired him to pick up the instrument) and the long-running collective Tinarwen seems greater than anything FM radio has championed in the last 50 years.
Musicguitar.com

Watch Mdou Moctar bring out the acoustic for laid-back Tiny Desk performance

Mdou Moctar has brought three tracks from his latest record Afrique Victime to the laid-back setting of NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts. The series, still being filmed remotely under the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert name, welcomed Moctar and his band (Ahmoudou Madassane on rhythm guitar, Souleymane Ibrahim on a calabash, and Mikey Coulton on bass) sat crossed-legged playing the tracks Ya Habibiti, Tala Tannam and Afrique Vitcime.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Mdou Moctar, CHAI, Erika de Casier, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Mdou Moctar, CHAI, Erika de Casier, Mach-Hommy, Lambchop, and Young Nudy. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Musictreblezine.com

Stream Mdou Moctar’s new album, Afrique Victime

Mdou Moctar releases his new album, and Matador Records debut, Afrique Victime today. It’s our Album of the Week, and in our review of the Nigerien guitarist/songwriter’s new album, we said “Moctar’s style as ever is uniquely hypnotic even when reaching toward greater and more incendiary heights.” The album is one of the year’s best, and it’s now available to stream on Bandcamp, Spotify and other digital services. Hear the full album below.
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: Oliver Wood, Mdou Moctar, Lord Huron, Rising Appalachia & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Oliver Wood, Mdou Moctar, Rising Appalachia, Lord Huron, John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas Band, Allison Russell, The Tragically Hip, Robert Finley, Quantic & Eddie Roberts and Henhouse Prowlers. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MusicPaste Magazine

Mdou Moctar's Vision Blossoms into a Desert Flower on Afrique Victime

Imagine growing up in a remote village in the Sahara desert and hearing Eddie Van Halen for the first time via YouTube, the guitar legend’s explosive style hitting you almost completely detached from its musical and social context. Mdou Moctar can speak to that exact experience, one of the pivotal launching points for his journey into guitar-playing, and one of several extraordinary aspects of his story. Thankfully, the 35-year-old singer/songwriter (born Mahamadou Souleymane and now based in the Nigerian desert city of Agadez) gives listeners outside of Northern Africa an opportunity to experience the same sensation of unfamiliarity and intrigue in reverse … sort of.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Album reviews: Tony Joe White, Mdou Moctar, Van Morrison

(Easy Eye Sound, *** 1/2) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
Musicnprillinois.org

Mdou Moctar: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Get ready for some fiery desert guitar-shredding,...
Musicmatadorrecords.com

Mdou Moctar announces 2022 European Tour + NPR Tiny Desk Concert

This morning Mdou Moctar has announced a full list of European tour dates for 2022. Moctar and his band will play almost thirty dates in almost as many days, spanning the entire month of April (and then some). Full details and ticket links below. Tickets are on sale now. Friday,...
MusicThe Quietus

What I’m Aiming For: Peggy Seeger’s Favourite Music

In this week's Baker's Dozen, Peggy Seeger guides Amah-Rose Abrams through favourite records from Paul Simon, Norah Jones, Tom Paxton.. plus! Flanders & Swann!. Peggy Seeger’s life as a songwriter, singer and vital part of the history of folk music spans well over half a century, from her debut album Folksongs Of Courting And Complaint in 1955 to this year’s record The First Farewell. As part of the Seeger folk music dynasty, Seeger’s life and family are steeped in musical history. In addition to her many solo records, she also released collaborative albums with then-husband Ewan McColl, who famously wrote the classic song ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ about her. Together they created the Radio Ballads, a radical folk music reportage series of BBC Radio documentaries that gave musical voice to the working classes on the BBC for the first time.
Musicmatadorrecords.com

Out Today : Mdou Moctar – ‘Afrique Victime’

Today, Mdou Moctar’s sixth album and first for Matador, ‘Afrique Victime’, finally takes off. Recorded across four studios and two continents, the album has already drawn universal praise as a powerful rallying call – a melding of guitar pyrotechnics and full-blast noise with poetic meditations on love, inequality, and Western Africa’s exploitation at the hands of colonial powers.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Preview Picks: ‘High on the Hog,’ Mdou Moctar top the list

Fans of the hypnotic desert blues of Mali’s Tinariwen will be rewarded if they continue to dig into the modern music made by the Tuareg people. Like Bombino, another guitar great from the Sahara, Mdou Moctar hails from Niger and puts his own spin on this sound. Two years ago, he made his first record with a full band and drew rave reviews. This week, he follows it up with “Afrique Victime.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

How Eddie Van Halen, Homemade Hot Pepper, and a Simple Fuzz Pedal Inspired Mdou Moctar’s New Album

On an evening in early May, Mdou Moctar was at home in Tchintabaraden, a village of some 30,000 people in the west of Niger, just south of the Sahara Desert. Not long after the sun had dipped beneath the horizon, the Tuareg guitarist broke his Ramadan fast with a light supper—milk, salad, and rice spiced with lemon, ginger, and tamarind—and picked up the phone to discuss Afrique Victime, the new album from the band that bears his name. The quality of the call was poor, and we spoke through a French-English translator. Even so, his voice, distant as it was, radiated the same intensity as his playing.
Musicmedialoper.com

