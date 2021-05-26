newsbreak-logo
New Leads in Northbrook Disappearance

Josie Klakström
Josie Klakström
 3 days ago

Police tents and forensic tarpaulin are now being erected in Orchard Lane after new information has been learned about the disappearance of Linda Seymour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134Quc_0aBoA8DF00
Linda Seymour went missing at Christmas 1982The Charley Project

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force and Northbrook police have begun the mammoth search on Orchard Lane this week. The authorities reportedly have new leads in the 1980s cold case and have started to dig.

One neighbor told NBC Chicago that they’ve already cased the area.

“Two weeks ago, they brought dogs into the backyard to sniff around. They asked the gentleman who lived there to move the shed, because there were easement issues.”

According to ABC 7 Chicago, officers have started sifting the dirt in the backyard of Linda Seymour’s previous house, that her son now resides in. Linda’s husband, James, lived in the house until he died in 2009.

"It's interesting that they're moving and digging things up. There is a missing person and now they're digging ... I don't want to connect those dots," said another neighbor.

Linda was 35 years old when she went missing from the suburb on the 21st of December 1982 and was never heard from again. There are few details known about her case, but police had dipped in and out of the investigation over the years.

It’s unclear what new information detectives have regarding Linda’s case, but the shed in Linda’s backyard has been moved.

"We did know that the first wife went missing. We were under the impression she had left on her own accord, and that's really all we knew," said a resident of Orchard Lane. "They were always very nice neighbors to us, very cordial."

Josie Klakström is a true crime journalist.

 https://www.truecrimeedition.com
