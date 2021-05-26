League of Legends Patch 11.11 – Nexus Blitz returns, champions rebalanced

Focus Home Interactive released a new developer update video for Hood: Outlaws & Legends talking about the next patch. Game Director Andrew Willans took a moment to chat on the video, which you can check out down below, going over some of the updates coming to the game now that it's been released. Much of the work being put into this patch comes from the first two weeks of gameplay and community feedback, which they're now starting to get to and implement into the game. We also found out in this video that a new map is in the works and will be coming to the game sometime in mid-June 2021.