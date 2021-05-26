League of Legends Patch 11.11 – Nexus Blitz returns, champions rebalanced
Riot Games has released League of Legends Patch 11.11, featuring the grand return of the Nexus Blitz mode, more champion changes and several new project skins. The developer previously announced the launch of PROJECT: Bastion, a League of Legends event with new skins and the Nexus Blitz mode. With PROJECT: Bastion, Sejuani, Sylas, Varus, Renekton and Mordekaiser will all receive Project skins. The event will be available in-game from May 27 to June 28.www.upcomer.com