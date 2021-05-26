newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

League of Legends Patch 11.11 – Nexus Blitz returns, champions rebalanced

By Rashidat Jimoh
upcomer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games has released League of Legends Patch 11.11, featuring the grand return of the Nexus Blitz mode, more champion changes and several new project skins. The developer previously announced the launch of PROJECT: Bastion, a League of Legends event with new skins and the Nexus Blitz mode. With PROJECT: Bastion, Sejuani, Sylas, Varus, Renekton and Mordekaiser will all receive Project skins. The event will be available in-game from May 27 to June 28.

www.upcomer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Games#Compositions#Party Games#Nexus Blitz#Sylas#Varus#Msi#Udyr#Morgana Jungle Party#Rumble S Passive#Master Yi Items Riot#Legends Event#Jungle Champions#Project Skins#Team Fights#Non Epic Monsters#Junglers#Support Champion#Jungle Camps#Damage Ratio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesesportznetwork.com

League of Legends Champion Counterplay and New Projects

In the past two days, Riot Games revealed multiple details about upcoming changes and features in League of Legends. Some mentioned are mobility balancing, item refining and additions, champion updating, split pushing improvements and other features for League of Legends counterplay. Although there’s no set date, Riot focuses on balancing and polishing the curve one step at a time.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Staff of Flowing Water, Moonstone Renewer set to be buffed in League Patch 11.11

League of Legends’ gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has extensively previewed some of the changes coming to the game in Patch 11.11. Most notably, several items are getting some hefty buffs in the patch, including Staff of Flowing Water and Moonstone Renewer, among others. Support players should see their overall throughput increase extensively once the new patch launches since two of the most prolific items for enchanters are set to see buffs across the board.
Video GamesComicBook

Ninja Reveals League of Legends Champion He'd Like to See in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still in the process of adding a few more characters to the current roster thanks to some new DLC additions that Nintendo will be adding in the future. While we still don't know which characters will be brought to the iconic fighting game just yet, popular Twitch streamer, and frequent League of Legends player, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has sounded off when it comes to who he'd like to see added to Smash from Riot Games' popular MOBA.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Lee Sin and Rumble jungle nerfed, Hecarim buffed in League Patch 11.11 preview

Some popular champion picks from the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational are getting whacked by the nerf hammer next patch. Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter previewed the tentative buff and nerf list for Patch 11.11, which includes 16 total champs. While the Lee Sin and Rumble jungle nerfs were expected after their high pick-ban rate at MSI, underperformers Seraphine and Hecarim are getting some love.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

100Thieves Next sign Gamsu as he returns to League of Legends

100 Thieves has signed former Overwatch League player Noh “Gamsu” Yeong-jin to their amateur League of Legends team, 100 Thieves Next. This marks the return to competitive League of Legends Gamsu mentioned when he retired from Overwatch. Going back to his favored top lane, Gamsu is returning to the first major esports game he played after five years away.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

TFT PBE Patch 11.11: Everything to Know

Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.11 will be bringing changes to champions, items, and traits and possibly some change in meta. This article will explore the release date of Patch 11.11 and a list of the adjustments made on the PBE server so far. Riot Games posted the tweet with a visualization...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot details Senna changes, Seraphine buffs in League Patch 11.11 preview

Get out of the way, Rumble and Morgana. Some new junglers are jumping out of the shadows to take over the Rift. Following a preview of champion changes for Patch 11.11 yesterday, League of Legends’ game design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter revealed specifically how certain champions will be tuned today. Some of the Mid-Season Invitational’s most prioritized picks, including Rumble and Morgana in the jungle, are the targets of massive nerfs. Meanwhile, other champions are receiving some buffs that may boost their play rate—even within roles where they don’t normally belong.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Champion Skins are Coming to Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra and its development team have been content machines since the game came out. Now a little more than a year after its release, Legends of Runeterra will be getting one of the most asked for elements to the game, champion skins. Here is a look at the skins being added to the game and how to get them.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

Legends of Runeterra in patch 2.8.0 Details

Riot Games has announced that Champion skins will be making their way to Legends of Runeterra in patch 2.8.0 on May 19th, 2021, fulfilling one of players’ most popular requests. New Event – Dark Horizon. Travel along the infinite cosmos on the Dark Horizon Event Road, with rewards from the...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Wild Rift: Patch 2.2c Champion Updates

Wild Right’s Patch 2.2c brought huge new changes to Wild Rift, from a new champion, Renekton, new skins, and even balance to ARAM. But to make things easier for everyone, here is an analysis of Patch 2.2c’s balance updates, closing in on the specific numbers and what they mean for the game’s environment.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Apex Legends May 24 Update is Live – Patch Notes

Respawn Entertainment has released a new update for Apex Legends, which fixes many known issues and addresses some champion abilities, such as Wattson’s fences. Apparently, the developer wants to restore the slow effect on Wattson’s Fences but also introduce leaver penalties in Arenas. Furthermore, a fan-favorite champion, Valkyrie, is also...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Marvel's Avengers patch adds new Champion system

The latest patch for Marvel's Avengers arrives today, May 18th, adding new features such as the Champion system, and setting things up for the Red Room Takeover. Over on the Marvel's Avengers site, Square Enix says the Champion system lets level 50 Heroes earn Champion XP to increase their Champion Level, which earns them Champion Skill Points, which in turn unlocks new Champion skills. "Champion Skills are on their own separate interface and take the form of boosts to your damage, Perk chance activation, Heroic charge rate, etc," the devs add. "These are permanent increases, so every Champion Skill matters!"
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Receives Two New Updates Today, Patch Notes Revealed

Respawn Entertainment is pushing out not just one, but two new updates for Apex Legends today. Although neither update is drastic in its own right, both will include fixes that many who regularly play the popular battle royale title have been asking for. The first of these two patches just...
Video GamesSurrender at 20

Patch 11.11 Server Maintenance

Good news everyone! Server maintenance for our next patch, Patch 11.11, has been scheduled!. On May 26th at 3:00 am PT for NA, 5:00 UK time for EUW, and 3:00 CET for EUNE, servers will go down for maintenance and the 11.11 patch will be applied! The official patch schedule can also be found here!
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

TFT Patch 11.11: 3 Best Shadow Items

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.11 is just around the corner and it's about time to look at the best Shadow Items in TFT: Reckoning. One of the biggest addition to TFT: Reckoning is the Shadow item system. Shadow Items are a twisted version of the original item that has a huge give with a huge take as well. These items may be uncertain and players can get confused on what item to build on who.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

TFT Patch 11.11 Preview and Meta predictions: From Dusk ’till Dawn

The storm that has been the release of Set 5 continues with patch 11.11 dropping another novel of balance changes. Predicting the meta can be like predicting, well, the weather. Just when the meta seems to have stabilized, some new tech pops out of left field. This leaves some players scratching their heads wondering what they just played against, and why a three-star Hecarim just wiped their board despite never seeing it in their go-to guides. Here is a TFT Patch 11.11 preview.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Has A New Patch Coming Monday

Focus Home Interactive released a new developer update video for Hood: Outlaws & Legends talking about the next patch. Game Director Andrew Willans took a moment to chat on the video, which you can check out down below, going over some of the updates coming to the game now that it's been released. Much of the work being put into this patch comes from the first two weeks of gameplay and community feedback, which they're now starting to get to and implement into the game. We also found out in this video that a new map is in the works and will be coming to the game sometime in mid-June 2021.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Patch 1.3 Brings Tons of Fixes

The medieval rival gangs are starting to intensify, slowly but surely. Hood: Outlaws & Legends, the game developed by Sumo Digital and published by Focus Home Interactive, has received a brand new patch titled 1.3. Patch 1.3 is live, and it contains a significant amount of bug fixes and improvements. The update also increases controller sensitivity, with the matchmaking algorithm getting its own fair share of fixes.