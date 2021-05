News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX | Nasdaq: WPRT) ("Westport Fuel Systems" or the "Company") today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Stako sp. z o.o., ("Stako"), the liquid petroleum gas fuel storage manufacturing subsidiary of Worthington Industries Inc. ("Worthington") in a transaction valued at €5 Million.