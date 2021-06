SALEM — The drought’s threat to hatchery-reared trout and other fish is prompting Oregon to consider big changes in how it stocks fish and manages fishing regulations. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 72% of the state is in severe or extreme drought status. That’s prompting the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider removing bag level limits in some areas, releasing fish earlier in the summer from hatcheries into lakes and streams, and relocating fish to a different body of water to save them.