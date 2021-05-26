Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Equity guidance for Utah teachers gets tangled up in critical race theory

By Bryan Schott
Salt Lake Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Utah State School Board committee on Thursday is set to approve standards for curriculum and professional training for teachers. The curriculum and training concepts being discussed? Inclusion and educational equity. Equity, which means ensuring all students get the support needed to be successful, has been a hot topic in...

www.sltrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Critical Theory#School Curriculum#Education And Schools#Education Standards#Utah State School Board#Republicans#The Utah House#Senate#Educational Equity#Utah Schools#Teachers#Curriculum Standards#Classroom Instruction#Teaching#Students#Concepts#Education Officials#Implementation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Idaho Falls, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Lawmakers suckered into critical race theory scam

——— Now that we have spent the longest legislative session in Idaho history listening to lawmakers harp about the evils of a fairly obscure academic movement called critical race theory, it’s worth taking a step back to look at the facts on the ground. Throughout the session, lawmakers could not...
Minoritieshometownsource.com

Letter: Fight critical race theory in schools

In recent opinions in this paper there has been a lot of discussion about equity and race-based posters in schools and calls for more. These topics are just two tenets of critical race theory, but what is CRT?. To answer this, I referred to Christopher Rufo, who has done extensive...
Texas StateSFGate

Texas bill to ban teaching of critical race theory puts teachers on front lines of culture war over how history is taught

SAN ANTONIO - Not long after George Floyd was murdered on a Minneapolis street last Memorial Day, Meghan Dougherty felt an awakening in her suburban Texas school district. Teachers received training in the role that race had played in creating the United States' vast inequalities. Students, parents and faculty members spent their summers studying and debating how to combat generations of systemic racism. Some crafted a plan to enroll more Black and Latino students in Advanced Placement classes, where they had long been underrepresented.
MinoritiesPosted by
Deseret News

Guest opinion: Do the words critical race theory get in the way of equity, inclusion and diversity?

When it comes to discussions on race and equitable learning conditions in schools, we need better listening and clearly defined terminology. When I listen to black and brown community members seeking change in our world and schools, I hear a certain amount of suffering still a part of their daily experience. Even though we’ve come a long way since slavery and Jim Crow, they fear if we don’t teach our children anti-racism then racism will persist.
Minoritiesexplorebigsky.com

AG Knudsen criticizes critical race theory education

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 5/28/21. In a May 17 editorial, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke out against some critical race theory and antiracism programs often used in schools and employee trainings. He labeled them as “discriminatory” and said they are a violation of federal and state law. His ban follows a request by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, who asked Knudsen to “weigh in on the issue,” earlier this month, according to the Associated Press. “Our country needs to acknowledge its history of systemic racism and reckon with the present-day impacts of racial discrimination—this includes being able to teach and talk about these concepts in our schools,” said the executive director of Montana’s American Civil Liberties Union, in response to the Attorney General’s decision.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Debate over critical race theory in FWISD

Texas’ bill about critical race theory in schools caused debate at a Fort Worth district school board meeting Tuesday night. Teachers say the bill would hurt students, while some parents want their children protected from "leftist indoctrination."
Montana Statetennesseestar.com

Montana Attorney General Bans Critical Race Theory

The highest-ranking prosecutor in the state of Montana has declared Critical Race Theory to be a violation of state and federal law, and has banned the far-left theory in Montana’s schools, as reported by ABC News. Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-Mont.) made his announcement on Thursday, after he was asked...
MinoritiesWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

George Floyd and critical race theory

George Floyd was killed by a cop a year ago. Within two weeks, the cop was jailed. Despite early action, the country suffered over $1 billion in property damage, at least 25 deaths, and countless small businesses lost forever. The cop was tried and justice was served. Floyd’s family has been given an empathy-driven $30 million, and the cop, virtually life.
MinoritiesMissoulian

Missoulian editorial: Embrace — and expand on — critical race theory

Although it wasn’t particularly controversial in Montana beforehand, a method of education called critical race theory is now being hotly debated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke out against it and Attorney General Austin Knudsen followed up with an official opinion declaring parts of it unconstitutional. More broadly, Knudsen determined that “antiracism” programs are discriminatory and therefore violate state and federal law.
Sex CrimesOdessa American

ESTRICH: About critical race theory

As a longtime professor, I find it quite strange that an academic approach that has been discussed for at least as long as I’ve been teaching is only now making its way into the political debate. Just last week, former Vice President Mike Pence, in an effort to reclaim his...
MinoritiesGreat Bend Tribune

Fight over critical race theory hits the statehouse

Everyone’s complaining about Congress, but if you want to track the real, festering growth of Trumpism and its corrosive effect on our politics, you’re better served keeping your eye on state capitols throughout the land. Take my home state of Pennsylvania, where the Republican-controlled state House kept itself busy last...
California StateSacramento Bee

California charter schools cater to the needs of our most disadvantaged students

California parents have spent the last year trying not to let public school failures get in the way of their children’s education. Disappointed at less-than-forthright political leadership and locked out of district headquarters, parents continue to rally with their children outside local school board meetings, pleading for schools to be open five days a week through the end of the 2020-21 school year. Stories of disengagement and various levels of depression in children saturate every media platform.
Utah StateKUTV

Utah PTA votes to take no position on critical race theory in schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s PTA, which claims a membership of 60,000, is not taking a position on teaching critical race theory in K-12 schools. When you have a subject like this that has become so politicized, it’s really not in the best interest for children to take a position one way or the other,” said LeAnn Wood, advocacy VP for the organization. “How do you represent all children by taking a hard line one way or the other? It’s best to be a voice of reason, and understanding, and education."
Helena, MTIndependent Record

AG shows ignorance regarding Critical Race Theory

In response to our current Montana attorney general and his alarming and apparent ignorance on the topic of Critical Race Theory (CRT), I offer the following from the American Bar Association (ABA). The ABA "lesson" was posted Jan. 12, 2021. "Like any other approach, CRT can be misunderstood and misapplied....
MinoritiesPosted by
Florida Phoenix

“Let teachers teach”: Heavy pushback on rule forbidding Critical Race Theory, indoctrinating students

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With controversy continuing over what students should learn about the past, Florida’s Board of Education meeting was interrupted Thursday when a man giving public comment started a chant while at the podium: “Let teachers teach,” chanted Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville. As other advocates joined in the chant, the meeting stopped. Frazier […] The post “Let teachers teach”: Heavy pushback on rule forbidding Critical Race Theory, indoctrinating students appeared first on Florida Phoenix.