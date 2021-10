The marital issues between Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have been well documented, thanks in large part to Keeping Up with the Kardashians capturing most of their lives for the past 7 years. Fans saw (or heard) about arguments between the two that ranged in everything from fashion choices to Band-Aids. West ultimately slipped away from the purview of the cameras, but his public statements about the Kardashian family last year during his presidential campaign trail indicated that their problems were actually a lot more serious. Then suddenly in February, Kardashian filed for divorce. Despite the split, though, the headline-makers have worked together on occasion, and apparently hung outrecently in a non-professional sense.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO