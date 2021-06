Klarna has launched its new Comparison Shopping Service (CSS) in 21 markets. According to the press release, with Klarna CSS, retailers across Europe can optimise the use of their advertising spending and draw the attention of high-spending consumers to their online platforms. In this way, you can reach more customers while saving your budget at the same time. In addition, retailers can use the Klarna Comparison Shopping website to place their brands and products in the new shopping browser, making them easier for potential customers to find while browsing.