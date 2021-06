Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been among an elite class of high-flying tech stocks. Over the past five years, NVDA stock has delivered a return of over 1,400%. So far in 2021 – a year that has not been kind to many other tech stocks – NVDA is up 32%. Its business is red-hot, with gaming, data centers, AI and crypto currency mining all driving revenue growth. That performance has meant that shares are expensive. The company wants to make those shares (now trading near the $700 level) more accessible. A four-for-one stock split was just approved.