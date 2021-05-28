Amazon shoppers swear this £4.99 scalp massager works for hair growth, so we tried it

If you want to know if a product really works, reviews are the best place to look. And Amazon is full of them.

One item customers have been loving in their thousands is a scalp massager brush designed to be used in the shower. It’s cheap and cheerful in a bright pink colour, but has over 12,000 reviews with an average of 4.6 stars from happy customers.

As the bestselling scalp massager on the retailer’s site, it’s said to have a multitude of benefits, from exfoliating your scalp to promoting hair growth, removing dandruff and even relaxing muscles to relieve stress.

Blogger and writer Stephanie Yeboah is also a fan, and included the tool in her Gamechangers piece for IndyBest as a product she recommends to everyone, so we can attest to why it deserves a spot in your shower routine.

And it’s only £4.99 – an absolute bargain. Ahead we have Yeboah’s full review, and where you can buy it.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Freatech hair scalp massager shampoo brush: £4.99, Amazon.co.uk

Yeboah is a big fan of using the scalp massager on her curly hair, “I’m still in awe as to how something so basic could provide my hair with so many amazing benefits. Using a scalp massager in my hair while washing has not only increased the length and thickness of it over the last couple of months (by stimulating the circulation), but it also feels absolutely incredible and helps shift the build-up of oils and product, making my hair feel so much healthier.

“Combine with a peppermint shampoo for an out-of-body, tingling experience!” she concludes.

Buy now

If you’re keen to take Yeboah up on her suggestion, we can also recommend the Dr. Organic coffee mint anti-dandruff shampoo (£7.99, Hollandandbarrett.com ) which earned a spot in our guide to the best anti-dandruff shampoos .

“A blend of organic coffee bean extract, purifying ginger and peppermint oil, this cooling formula targets scalp irritation while clearing dandruff flakes,” explained our reviewer, before adding, “we were particularly impressed with how deeply cleansing this shampoo is, for both the scalp and hair. The organic coffee element is a thumbs up for both natural beauty and morning cuppa fans.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and make-up buys, try the links below:

Read Stephanie Yeboah’s Gamechangers – the products she recommends to everyone