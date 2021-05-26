Cancel
Indianola, IA

Indianola Softball Offense Explodes in Battle of Ranked County Rivals

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #4 in class 5A Indianola softball team blew out county rival #7 in class 4A Carlisle 9-1 in their season opener Tuesday evening on the road. The Indians struck first in the top half of the first with Destiny Lewis scoring on a Macie Mays RBI single, then dropped four runs in the third with RBI hits from Kylee Tucker, Mara Bishop, and Selia Becker to take a 5-0 lead. Lewis added another run in the fifth scoring on a wild pitch, then Mays knocked in another run as the Indians solidified an insurmountable lead. The Wildcats got a run back in the bottom half of the fifth, but Lewis hit a two-run double to build the final 9-1 scoreline. Senior hurler Kate Kralik held the potent Wildcat offense to just three hits in the contest to pick up her first win in the circle.

www.kniakrls.com
Indianola, IA
Sports
City
Lewis, IA
City
Indianola, IA
City
Carlisle, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
#The Circle#On The Road#Wild Pitch#Home Field#Hits#5a Indianola#Indians#Macie#Rbi#Wildcats#Indianola Softball Team#Lead#Des Moines East#Letterwinners#Face#Success
