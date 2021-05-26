Indianola Softball Offense Explodes in Battle of Ranked County Rivals

The #4 in class 5A Indianola softball team blew out county rival #7 in class 4A Carlisle 9-1 in their season opener Tuesday evening on the road. The Indians struck first in the top half of the first with Destiny Lewis scoring on a Macie Mays RBI single, then dropped four runs in the third with RBI hits from Kylee Tucker, Mara Bishop, and Selia Becker to take a 5-0 lead. Lewis added another run in the fifth scoring on a wild pitch, then Mays knocked in another run as the Indians solidified an insurmountable lead. The Wildcats got a run back in the bottom half of the fifth, but Lewis hit a two-run double to build the final 9-1 scoreline. Senior hurler Kate Kralik held the potent Wildcat offense to just three hits in the contest to pick up her first win in the circle.