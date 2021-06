SANDUSKY — New devices perched at the edge of Jackson Street Pier allow people to scope out ships, seagulls and other waterfront sights. A few days ago, Sandusky crews installed new coin-operated binoculars — also known as “viewing scopes,” “pier-mounted binoculars” and even “telescopes” — helping people to check out some sights with zoom capabilities. They’re located on the pier’s northern end.