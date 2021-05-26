Cancel
Baker, FL

Next Generation Farming in Baker embraces the 'farming of the future'

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKER — Fourteen rows of five types of lettuce extend almost the 100-foot length of the greenhouse. Sprouting nearby is an abundance of kale, cabbage and collards. All the plants grow in “deep water culture” beds. Through holes of floating Styrofoam boards, their roots reach nutrient-rich water that’s piped in from four large fish tanks containing a total of more than 1,200 tilapia and catfish.

