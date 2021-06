Did you know there are eight National Monuments in Colorado? It’s amazing to explore this state and know about the places along with the captivating history. Among these eight National Monuments, Colorado National Monument preserves one of the grand landscapes of the American West. This 31-square mile unit of the National Park System is a gem of a landscape located on the North-western side of Colorado. You will be able to experience Colorado’s vast red rock areas, huge canyons, sandstone towers, the desert area, which is scenic and most importantly quiet, not like any other monument. If you are looking for solitude in nature, you should visit Colorado National Monument. In this blog, I tried to gather what to expect or whatnot in this National Monument.