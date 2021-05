Psi-Points is a currency you can gather in Biomutant, alongside its other cousins like Upgrade Points and Bio-Points. Every single one of these is used to upgrade your character in varied ways, and Psi-Points in particular are the ones that will unlock the most ‘mage’-like skills in the game. As it’s already self-explanatory, Psi-Abilities are unlocked only through the use of these Psi-Points, and by having your Aura on the respective side, that being Dark or Light. For a more detailed explanation and to see how to get Psi-Points in Biomutant, take a look below.