Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Dell Memorial Day Sale 2021: Cheap laptops, gaming PCs, monitors

Digital Trends
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its Memorial Day sales, Dell has started early with some great offers on excellent laptops. With savings of hundreds of dollars on everything from the budget-friendly Inspiron 14 to the Dell G3 gaming laptop or the super stylish Dell XPS 15, there’s something for everyone here. Whatever your budget or need, we’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch so you know exactly what to home in on. Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there so you won’t be disappointed. However, as always with any Dell sale, you’ll need to be quick. Stock is strictly limited on all these laptops and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Don’t delay if one of these laptops in the Dell Memorial Day sale looks right to you.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Laptops#Dell Deal#Best Laptops#Laptops On Sale#Gaming Laptops#Intel Core I5#Digital Trends#Dell Inspiron#Excellent Laptops#Monitors#Ssd Storage#256gb#Xps#Nahimic 3d Audio#Ram#8gb#Gamers#16gb#Availability#512gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Dell
News Break
Laptops
Related
Electronicsthinkcomputers.org

Dell Unveils The New Alienware x15 & x17 Gaming Laptops

Dell has officially revealed the Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops with an ultra-thin design. Dell has re-engineered its cooling design to cool down the most powerful components. One of the biggest upgrades in the redesign is the new Element 31 thermal interface material. Element 31 is made up of an encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. The design also includes a quad fan design to maximize cooling. The Fans also utilize its A. I through Smart fan control technology that uses sensors to individually control each fan.
Shoppingnewsatw.com

Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 sale: Big savings on TVs, air fryers, gaming and more

Best Buy’s Memorial Day weekend sale runs through May 31, offering big savings on appliances, electronics, computer gear and more. Now’s the time to score a deep discount on a new TV or a major appliance — we’ve done the heavy lifting of scouring all the deals for you. Below, check out what we consider to be the best offers of Best Buy’s Memorial Day sales event. As a reminder, prices and inventory are always “while supplies last,” but when we spot out-of-stock items, we’ll try to swap them with other great deals.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Smart TVs, monitors and gaming headsets are on sale right now

You can save big bucks on several Smart TVs and monitors if you head over to Amazon or Best Buy right now. First, we find the Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K smart TV with Alexa support selling for $498 after receiving a $102 discount. And if you want a larger screen, you can get the 65-inch model for $648 with $152 savings. Now, you can get a 70-inch Samsung Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $680, which comes with a $70 discount. And if you want to go overkill, you can get a new Sony 75-inch Class X950H Series LED 4K smart TV for $2,000 after a massive $600 discount.
Cell Phonesgadgetsin.com

UGREEN Aluminum USB-C to USB Adapter

The UGREEN USB-C to USB adapter works with a wide variety of mobile devices so that you can easily add two USB ports to your device. Let’s have a look if you need the function. The USB-C to USB adapter measures 50 x 25 x 8.5mm and weighs 1.13 ounces....
Technologylaptopmag.com

Best gaming laptops for Father's Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner! And with everyone scrambling to find the perfect tie or mug or other Hallmark-y Leave It To Beaver nonsense, we seem to have forgotten that dads still love something we thought they dropped into the bottomless coffee mug of parenthood: Fun! Plenty of dads enjoy video games, so what better way is there for the gamer dad in your life to have some fun than getting him a dynamite gaming setup?
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Memorial Day AirPods deals and sales for 2021

If you’re looking to seek out some new earbuds for your listening pleasure, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day AirPods deals here for you along with a look at whether now is the best time to snag some. These are just some of the many Memorial Day sales that are going on right now to celebrate the holiday so if you’re looking to treat yourself, there are plenty of options for you. Whether you’re keen to pick up the cheaper Apple AirPods or you’re passionate about checking out the maxed-out AirPods Pro, some of the best true wireless earbuds on the shelves, we’ve got all the best Memorial Day AirPods sales for you.
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, awesome gaming laptops and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with some great discounts on several laptops. First up, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s proprietary M1 chip is getting a $199 discount on both its 256GB and 512GB storage options. You can get one starting at $1,100 and get twice the storage for $1,300, and the best part is that you can choose any color variant you want, as they are both getting the same discounts. However, we recommend you go for the Silver variant since it’s the one that ages better.
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Powerful Accessible Gaming Laptops

OMEN, the gaming hardware branch of HP, launched the Victus by HP 16 which uses the OMEN Gaming Hub for optimized performance. The OMEN Gaming Hub allows users to regulate the performance of their laptops to suit their current game or project. The new gaming laptop features a 16.1-inch 165Hz QHD display with a full-length, backlit keyboard and plenty of USB and utility ports. The Victus by HP 16 packs a powerful 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. With upgraded cooling systems, the gaming laptop is built to efficiently tackle the toughest games.
Electronicsvoonze.com

Xiaomi launches a cheap 165 Hz gaming monitor

Xiaomi continues to nurture its ecosystem of monitors with new models. It currently has monitors below even 100 euros, in addition to other ultra-wide gaming, both for sale in Spain. Now, they have announced a new monitor aimed at the gaming public thanks to a refresh rate of 165 Hz, the highest in a xiaomi monitor.
TechnologyGizmodo

Dell Sued for Promising Alienware Laptops Could Be Upgraded

Dell is being taken to court in California over the company’s claims that its Alienware Area 51m-R1 gaming laptops can be upgraded. In his lawsuit, Robert Felter claimed Dell misled customers about the upgradability of its Area-51m gaming laptops after the company failed to provide replacement parts that would allow users to upgrade their CPUs and GPUs with next-gen components.
ComputersTom's Guide

Gaming PCs: It's time to buy — and not build

If you want a powerful GPU in your computer, you may need to make a shopping decision that you wouldn't have before. No, it's not spending way too much on a GPU from a reseller. I'm talking about buying a pre-built gaming PC. The inconvenient truth about GPU shortages is...
ComputersLiliputing

Dell launches Alienware X line of gaming laptops with slim designs

The Alienware x15 is a high-power gaming laptop available with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H processor and up to 90-watt NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics. But it’s also a fairly compact notebook by gaming PC standards, measuring 14.2″ x 10.9″ x 0.6″ and weighing about 5 pounds. It’s part of...