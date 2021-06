The NFL is now more pass-heavy than ever, and the very best teams are the ones that are able to move the ball through the air effectively. When ranking pass-catchers, there’s a balance between identifying teams with elite No. 1 options and those groups that run three or four deep. In today’s NFL, the top teams have several passing-game options, and they’re able to keep defenses off balance with a variety of different playmakers. It's that kind of depth that earns favorable consideration in PFF's receiving corps rankings.