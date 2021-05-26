Cancel
NFL

Fantasy Football: Is 2021 finally the year of Joe Mixon?

By Ian Hartitz
pff.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Mixon with the 48th overall pick...

Fantasy Football
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
NFLlastwordonsports.com

One Year Later, It's Time for the Joe Mixon Contract Extension To Prove Its Value

Perhaps faster than expected, the bill is coming due on the Joe Mixon contract extension. Inked just days ahead of the 2020 season, Mixon needs to start making good on the contract. The deal, spanning four years and paying Mixon up to $48 million ($10 million guaranteed), has an out after the second year. In 2020, Mixon only rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns on 3.6 yards per touch. Granted, he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Still, the extent of the foot injury was never disclosed, adding further concern about Mixon’s future. In recent years, the analytics community has proven the massive risk in agreeing to a second contract with a running back. For Mixon, it’s a chance to prove that notion to be overblown.
NFLrotoballer.com

NFL Draft Winners - Dynasty League Risers

After countless mocks, rampant speculation, and media smokescreens, the 2021 NFL Draft proved unpredictable as ever. Several teams got what they hope is their eventual franchise quarterback. Running backs continue to be devalued while wide receivers flew off the board early and often. The subsequent domino effect on veteran players...
NFLchatsports.com

Why 2021 season will play big role in Joe Mixon's future with Bengals

CINCINNATI -- One of the Cincinnati Bengals' most important players worked under the radar during organized team activities. Running back Joe Mixon, who signed a four-year extension last season worth $48 million, sported one of the Bengals' new white practice jerseys while running through drills at the practice field across from Paul Brown Stadium. Mixon has kept a low profile since he suffered an undisclosed foot injury last season.
NFLfantasypros.com

2021 NFL Schedule Winners & Losers (Fantasy Football)

Each year, NFL fans from all over the world look forward to the schedule release. It’s always fun to look up and down the schedule and predict your team’s wins and losses or be excited for a stretch of “easy” games your squad will face. Fantasy football players take this a step further and think about which teams have the best or worst schedule for their skill guys. It’s not a perfect exercise considering how much defenses can change every year. However, the goal isn’t to be 100% accurate, but rather to mention which schedules have a solid chance of being either great or awful for fantasy production. Read on below to see what our featured pundits think about the 2021 schedule from a fantasy perspective.
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals coaching staff praises Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon is entering the second year of his contract extension. Even though he was extended before the season started in 2020, this is the first year he will finally start making the big bucks. Mixon’s salary will jump from $575,000 to $5 million in 2021, not to mention over...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Bengals Fantasy Football Preview: If Joe Burrow is all systems go, there's no limit to the upside

PPG: 19.4 (29) WR: Tee Higgins WR37, Tyler Boyd WR38, A.J. Green* WR105,. That's how many pass attempts Burrow was on pace for before his injury. That would've led the NFL, and that's without even accounting for the 32 times Burrow was sacked in his 10 games. This team played fast and passed a lot. I'm expecting the pass-run split to move a bit more toward the league average, but this should still be a very pass-heavy team -- they're built that way. And they'll need to be for Ja'Marr Chase, Boyd, and Higgins to all live up to expectations, not to mention Burrow himself. The Bengals invested in their offensive line with the goal of doing a better job protecting Burrow, but don't expect them to limit his exposure too much -- this is going to be a team that spreads the field and slings it around. That means this is a team with a ton of offensive upside.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Is Joe Mixon Ready To 'Never Leave The Field?'

The Cincinnati Bengals will have a new look in their backfield this season, but with a familiar face. Joe Mixon, after an injury-shortened 2020 season, is poised to be their three-down back with help from rookie Chris Evans and a few other running backs. It’s a tall task for Mixon, the fourth-year ball-carrier who has only played one full season so far in his career, but offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is confident Mixon is up for the challenge.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: The Guide to Selecting 1.12 in 2021 Best Ball Drafts

The end of the first round is a fantastic spot in fantasy football drafts, offering a variety of paths to a 2021 best ball title. The beauty of the 1.12 draft slot is the additional control in player selection with back-to-back picks in every round. There are two preferred strategies...
NFLWCPO

Bengals RB Joe Mixon visits Roger Bacon standout Corey Kiner's graduation party

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon visited Roger Bacon High School graduate and soon-to-be LSU Tiger Corey Kiner at his graduation party Saturday. The two were seen posing in a photo shared by the Roger Bacon running back's father on WCPO's Cincinnati area high school sports Facebook page.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears Mailbag: Morgan Moses, Projecting the offensive line and Allen Robinson's contract status

As the NFL off-season continues to ramp down, training camp and preseason football are quickly approaching. The Chicago Bears will finish out their final round of their off-season program next week with their mandatory mini-camp where all players are expected to report to. Then the five-week lull of nothingness will consume football fans around the country as we all wait for the kickoff of training camp.
NFLCanton Repository

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski sees a different perspective as NFL guidance aligns with CDC

Although it was just with rookies, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski saw practice from a different perspective Friday – maskless. In the midst of working out the team's 17 rookies and try-outs, Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry were on the field talking sans face coverings as if it was 2019. It was, of course, Stefanski’s first viewing without a mask as Browns coach.
College Sportschatsports.com

Joe Licata to join UB Football Staff

Former UB quarterback Joe Licata will join the UB Football staff. The Buffalo News says he will have a “support role” and said Licata will be in an “offensive quality control role and will work in high school relations”. Licata holds the UB career record for touchdown passes and passing yards. Licata had been football coach and athletic director at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School in South Buffalo. Former UB tight end Matt Weiser will take over at Timon as interim football coach.
NFLgoingfor2.com

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate: Michael Pittman

2020 Stats: 40 receptions for 503 yards, 1 TD; 26 rushing yards. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman started his rookie season slowly, with nine catches (on 12 targets) for 73 yards over the first three games. Then he missed three games after surgery to fix compartment leg syndrome in his calf. Later on, though he didn’t miss any more games, he was considered a close contact to a Colts staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 heading into Week 9 and entered the concussion protocol between Week 16 and 17.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Two Lions fantasy football owners should covet in 2021

Not many seem to expect much for the 2021 Detroit Lions outside of Allen Park. That’s due to the fact the Lions are in the midst of a major rebuild, one that led to the team trading away their longtime quarterback this offseason in Matthew Stafford. The fact Stafford is...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Should you buy into Odell Beckham Jr. comeback szn?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. Ever the trendsetter, Odell Beckham Jr. was the first of the...
NFLSports Illustrated

Draft These Deep Sleepers In 2021 Fantasy Football Leagues

The double digit rounds of fantasy drafts can often be a chaotic free-for-all but for the savvy fantasy managers, these picks can be the difference between a decent squad and a legitimate super bowl contender. Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano lists his deep sleepers for 2021 fantasy football leagues and included Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Raiders second year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.
NFLgoingfor2.com

Trade Better: A Guide to Fantasy Football Trade Strategy

The trade, it’s one of my favorite parts of dynasty fantasy football. In the dynasty game, there are so many scenarios prime for trading. A late-season trade for a star player can be the ticket to a championship. A well-timed “buy-low” trade can net your team a top-tier fantasy producer in future seasons. Trading during startup and rookie drafts allows managers to move up and down the board as desired.