Fantasy Football: Is 2021 finally the year of Joe Mixon?

PPG: 19.4 (29) WR: Tee Higgins WR37, Tyler Boyd WR38, A.J. Green* WR105,. That's how many pass attempts Burrow was on pace for before his injury. That would've led the NFL, and that's without even accounting for the 32 times Burrow was sacked in his 10 games. This team played fast and passed a lot. I'm expecting the pass-run split to move a bit more toward the league average, but this should still be a very pass-heavy team -- they're built that way. And they'll need to be for Ja'Marr Chase, Boyd, and Higgins to all live up to expectations, not to mention Burrow himself. The Bengals invested in their offensive line with the goal of doing a better job protecting Burrow, but don't expect them to limit his exposure too much -- this is going to be a team that spreads the field and slings it around. That means this is a team with a ton of offensive upside.