Boston, MA

Locked on Boston College: Who Can Take Down Clemson?

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 3 days ago

Locked on Boston College looks at the ACC on Wednesday, talking about a pair of topics that impact the conference. Over the past decade, the ACC has been dominated by Clemson football, as the Tigers have won national titles, seemingly won the conference every year, and picked up countless individual awards. Is there a team on the verge of catching them, or will this reign continue until Dabo Swinney moves on? We discuss.

Secondly, we look at the other end of the conference, the programs that are struggling. Heading into the 2021 season which coaches are on the hot seat. It's incredible to think but there are over a half dozen names to watch out for in 2021, and we break down why.

All of this and the news on today's show! And if you like ACC conference talk, make sure to check out our other podcast Locked on ACC. AJ Black cohosts on Wednesday's. You can listen to that by clicking here.

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Clinton Burton Jr.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

