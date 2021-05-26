Locked on Boston College: Who Can Take Down Clemson?

Locked on Boston College looks at the ACC on Wednesday, talking about a pair of topics that impact the conference. Over the past decade, the ACC has been dominated by Clemson football, as the Tigers have won national titles, seemingly won the conference every year, and picked up countless individual awards. Is there a team on the verge of catching them, or will this reign continue until Dabo Swinney moves on? We discuss.

Secondly, we look at the other end of the conference, the programs that are struggling. Heading into the 2021 season which coaches are on the hot seat. It's incredible to think but there are over a half dozen names to watch out for in 2021, and we break down why.

All of this and the news on today's show!

