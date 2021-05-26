Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Company is recycling old Alaska fishing gear into line of rugged clothing

By Laine Welch
Anchorage Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrundens is using recycled plastics from old fishing gear for a new line of rugged casual wear, and the first batch contains contributions from Cordova. Grundens, whose motto is “We are fishing,” is a go-to brand for outerwear and foul-weather gear for mariners around the world. The company, which originated in Sweden in 1911, debuted its NetSource Collection this spring. The men’s shorts and women’s leggings use ECONYL, a regenerated nylon fabric that uses recycled fishing nets as the raw material.

www.adn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Fishing Boats#Fishing Line#Fashion#Netsource Collection#Econyl#Pla#Friends Of Recycling#Recycleworks#Dutch#Noaa Fisheries
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

An Indiana woman on Wednesday became the first defendant to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and avoided time behind bars, while a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group pleaded guilty in a conspiracy case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

June 23 (Reuters) - For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to...