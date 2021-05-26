Melcher-Dallas DH vs. Lamoni Recap, DH @ Murray Preview

Melcher-Dallas split a doubleheader with Lamoni as the softball team won 12-5 while the baseball team was shut out, 17-0. The Saints’ softball squad got win number two on the season with a resounding victory. BrieAnna Remster led the way for Melcher-Dallas, as she pitched a complete game, striking out 11 batters and giving up just five hits in seven innings. Remster also hit a 3-run home run in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach. Kacey Enfield finished three for three with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.