newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Carlos Ghosn: Ousted car boss says his downfall was like being 'hit by a bus'

goqradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOusted car boss Carlos Ghosn has likened his downfall to being "hit by a bus" as he prepares to face questioning from French investigators over allegations of financial misconduct. Mr Ghosn, once the powerful leader of an alliance of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, fell from power after being arrested in...

www.goqradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Ghosn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downfall#Mitsubishi#France Attack#Japanese#Dutch#The Associated Press#Sky News 2021#Mr Ghosn#French Investigators#Accusations#Bus#Financial Misconduct#Euros#Magistrates#Faces#Lebanon#Turkey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Renault
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Nissan
Related
Businessjust-auto.com

'Lecky baby Fiat, Alliance plans, Ford v Europe - the week

When FCA revealed the new Fiat 500 last July, some wondered what sort of future there could be for the little EV's bespoke platform, should a merger with PSA go ahead. Now, Stellantis appears to see this architecture as the key to giving other group brands a continued, profitable and perhaps expanded presence in the A segment. The new Cinquecento takes Fiat into a segment where only a few other OEMs have ventured: electric city cars. The Volkswagen Group has been there for some years yet there is the strong suspicion that the E-up isn't much of a money spinner. Why else would the supply of its Seat Mii Electric brother remain restricted, not to mention Skoda's Citigoe iV equivalent having been taken out of production after fewer than 12 months? Fiat just launched the 'lecky 500 here in England and one of us went to Cambridge for a steer.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Ghosn testifies to French investigators in Renault probe

BEIRUT (AP) — For hours, French investigators on Thursday questioned fugitive former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn in the Lebanese capital as a witness in a probe over Renault’s pollutant emissions, according to two Lebanese officials. A prosecution official and a judge said the French questioned Ghosn before leaving Beirut later...
Businessjust-auto.com

Nissan sued by overseas investors over Ghosn arrest

Nissan Motor is facing a lawsuit from a group of around 90 institutional investors based outside Japan who claim they suffered huge financial losses after the carmaker brought financial misconduct charges against its former chairman Carlos Ghosn. The investors, based mainly in the UK, Germany and the US, are demanding...
JapanPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

5 key takeaways from AP's interview with Carlos Ghosn

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, former star auto executive Carlos Ghosn shared his frustrations surrounding his stunning downfall and delved into his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, his brazen escape from Japan and his new life trapped in Lebanon. Here are five key takeaways...
JapanMidland Daily News

Key events in arrest, flight of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn

A timeline of key events that began with Carlos Ghosn’s assignment to Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. by its French alliance partner, Renault SA:. June 1999 — Renault sends Ghosn to be chief operating officer of Nissan. June 2001 — Ghosn becomes CEO of Nissan after becoming its president a...
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

American on trial in Japan gets support from ex-boss Ghosn

TOKYO — (AP) — Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has backed his former colleague American lawyer Greg Kelly’s insistence he is innocent of any wrongdoing. Ghosn said in an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday that Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, had sought only legal methods to arrange post-retirement compensation for his boss.
BusinessShareCast

Carlos Ghosn ordered to repay £4.3m to Nissan and Mitsubishi

Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan and Renault executive, was ordered to repay £4.3m to Nissan and Mitsubishi by a Dutch court after a failed legal claim. Ghosn was arrested at the end of 2018 after prosecutors in Tokyo charged him with fraud for concealing his income. He fled to Lebanon in December 2019 hidden in carry-on luggage on a private jet that flew out of Kansai Airport.
BusinessFinancial Times

Carlos Ghosn loses legal battle over removal by Nissan and Mitsubishi

Carlos Ghosn has been ordered to repay €5m to Nissan and Mitsubishi after a Dutch court rejected his claims to have been unfairly removed by the carmakers in the first legal ruling on the fugitive former car titan. The court concluded there was no employment contract between Ghosn and a...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Carlos Ghosn was 'retention risk,' Nissan's Kelly says at trial

Former Nissan Director Greg Kelly testified in court in Tokyo for the first time, saying he considered Carlos Ghosn a "retention risk" after the ex-chairman voluntarily reduced his own pay, and that he looked for legal ways to keep him at the automaker. "I and other executives believed that after...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Japan prosecutors say Ghosn said Nissan pay plan was not set

TOKYO — (AP) — Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn told prosecutors during questioning on financial misconduct charges before he fled Japan that his compensation was never decided upon, according to records presented in Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. Ghosn said the plans were just a “reference,” said a defense attorney for...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Nissan Expects Move Towards Profit Despite Chip Shortage

Crisis-hit Japanese carmaker Nissan said Tuesday it had trimmed its annual net loss but warned its outlook remained clouded by the global chip shortage that has hit the auto industry. The firm has faced a series of trials, from weak demand during the pandemic to the fallout from the arrest...
EconomyBenzinga

Ship Carrying Auto Parts Sinks Off Japan Coast

A search is ongoing for three crew members reported missing from a roll-on/roll-off (ro/ro) vessel that sank off the coast of Japan early Friday morning. The MV Byakko sank at about 2:40 a.m. local time after colliding with the chemical tanker Ulsan Pioneer just before midnight in the Seto Inland Sea, Reuters reported. The Byakko reportedly sank about 2.5 miles off the coast of Imabari.
Tok, AKsandiegouniontribune.com

3 crew missing after ships collide in Japanese strait

TOKYO — A freighter sank in a Japanese strait early Friday after colliding with another ship, and three crew members from the cargo ship are missing. Nine of the 12 crewmembers from the Japanese freighter have been rescued, and the coast guard was searching for others in waters roughly 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) north of the coast of Imabari in Ehime prefecture.