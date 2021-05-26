Carlos Ghosn: Ousted car boss says his downfall was like being 'hit by a bus'

When FCA revealed the new Fiat 500 last July, some wondered what sort of future there could be for the little EV's bespoke platform, should a merger with PSA go ahead. Now, Stellantis appears to see this architecture as the key to giving other group brands a continued, profitable and perhaps expanded presence in the A segment. The new Cinquecento takes Fiat into a segment where only a few other OEMs have ventured: electric city cars. The Volkswagen Group has been there for some years yet there is the strong suspicion that the E-up isn't much of a money spinner. Why else would the supply of its Seat Mii Electric brother remain restricted, not to mention Skoda's Citigoe iV equivalent having been taken out of production after fewer than 12 months? Fiat just launched the 'lecky 500 here in England and one of us went to Cambridge for a steer.