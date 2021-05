Swimmy is pleased to launch its pool sharing platform to the U.S. market. The launch is currently planned for three states (California, Texas, Florida) and will continue to expand as the platform develops. The Swimmy platform lets happy pool owners share their property with vacationers or local residents, creating not only connections at the local level, but also a cornerstone toward building a collaborative economy.Swimmy is pleased to launch its pool sharing platform to the U.S. market. The launch is currently planned for three states (California, Texas, Florida) and will continue to expand as the platform develops. The Swimmy platform lets happy pool owners share their property with vacationers or local residents, creating not only connections at the local level, but also a cornerstone toward building a collaborative economy.