Pulaski County Commissioners Appoint Maintenance Director, Head Custodian – Again

Pulaski County businesses can now apply for up to $10,000 of COVID-19 relief. The county’s gotten almost $244,000 to give to small businesses impacted by the pandemic, as part of the third round of the state’s COVID-19 Response Program. To qualify, a business must have 100 or fewer employees and have at least been established before July of 2020, according to the Pulaski County Community Development Commission. Priority may be given to businesses that had to shut down because they were considered non-essential and those that have 20 or fewer employees.