Pulaski County, IN

Pulaski County Commissioners Appoint Maintenance Director, Head Custodian – Again

By Michael Gallenberger
wkvi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePulaski County has finalized the appointments of its new maintenance director and head custodian. Larry Weaver was appointed maintenance director by the county commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday, according to a post on the Pulaski County, Indiana, Government Facebook page. He’ll be paid $23.50 an hour, under the pay structure approved by the county council last week. Tammy Pack was appointed head custodian at $16 an hour.

