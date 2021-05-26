Pulaski County Commissioners Appoint Maintenance Director, Head Custodian – Again
Pulaski County has finalized the appointments of its new maintenance director and head custodian. Larry Weaver was appointed maintenance director by the county commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday, according to a post on the Pulaski County, Indiana, Government Facebook page. He’ll be paid $23.50 an hour, under the pay structure approved by the county council last week. Tammy Pack was appointed head custodian at $16 an hour.wkvi.com