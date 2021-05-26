newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks edge higher as investors weigh growth, inflation

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZbOX_0aBmJyyl00

U.S. stocks edged higher in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 2:17 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old, rose 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,320. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick's Sporting Goods jumped 14.9% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 8.6% and Abercrombie & Fitch rose 8.4% on similarly strong financial results. Retailers, hotels and cruise lines are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal with vaccinations increasing and the pandemic seemingly receding.

Gains for the S&P 500 were kept in check by lagging technology and healthcare company stocks.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth.

“That’s just going to be the state of market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Bond yields remained relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58% from 1.56% from late Tuesday.

“Investors need to stop worrying about short-term concerns around The Fed and inflation,” Hooper said. “That’s really creating a lot of the churn we’re seeing.”

Online retail giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the aim of filling its video streaming service with more shows to watch. The announcement left the stock little changed.

Markets in Europe were mixed and markets in Asia were broadly higher.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Growth Rates#Stock Market#Market Rates#Global Stock Markets#Stock Investors#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#Invesco#The Commerce Department#Federal Reserve#Treasury#Mgm#The Associated Press#Sporting Goods#Inflation Concerns#Interest Rates#Solid Gains#S P 500#Solid Earnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksTrumann Democrat

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500's first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall St edges higher as inflation fears dissipate

* Major U.S. stock indexes close higher; chips lead. * Real estate biggest gainer among S&P sectors; comm svcs. * Crude little dips; gold, gains; dollar inches higer;. May 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500’s first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and notched a 1.2 percent gain for the week. The benchmark […]
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Treasury Bond Yields Spike Higher; Nearing Trading Top

Treasury bond yields spiked higher after a series of economic data releases on Thursday. This move higher appears to be the beginning of a move higher into mid-June’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting. I’m expecting that a move OVER 1.635% in the 10-year treasury bond yield should allow for at least...
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday following economic reports showing that layoffs are falling and the economy is growing. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after giving up most of an earlier gain. The benchmark index is on track for a gain this week of about 1.1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks eye gains on growth outlook; yields up

(May 28): Asian stocks look set to rise Friday after solid U.S. economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a rally on Wall Street in cyclical shares. Treasury yields climbed. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia and were steady in Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts climbed...
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.57%, passing Thursday's intraday record high. Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data. Euro zone economic sentiment climbed...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks rally still alive after mixed Wall Street session

EUR USD -0.24%. The Dollar strengthening has resumed today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.04% Thursday despite US Labor Department report 406 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 444 thousand the previous week.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * HP slumps after warning chip shortage will hit PC supplies. * Boeing down on reports of 787 Dreamliner delivery halt. * Indexes up: Dow 0.41%, S&P 0.33%, Nasdaq...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Trades Higher As Nasdaq Leads Market Amid New Economic Data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose modestly in today's market, the last day of trading for the month of May. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose and traded near their intraday highs. Meanwhile, the Russell traded near break-even after paring earlier losses. Dow Jones In Stock...
Marketsetftrends.com

China ETFs Are Enjoying a Strong Week

Chinese equities and country-related exchange traded funds have broken out this week, as foreign investors jumped back into the country. The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF (KBA), which tracks the the MSCI China A Share Index, increased 4.2% over the past week and has risen 5.6% year-to-date. Chinese...
Stocksvia.news

IBOVESPA Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 7 Days

IBOVESPA (BVSP) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Friday, 28 May, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is at 124,700.09, 2.04% up since the last session’s close. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.05% up from its 52-week low and 0.5% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s last week,...
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, U.S. stimulus in focus

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian stocks put global equities on course for a seventh day of gains on Friday as investors bet the U.S. will lead the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the Biden administration. Tokyo led the advance,...
Commerce, GAPosted by
WGAU

US stocks open higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Friday, led by gains in technology and health care companies. Traders will be closely watching for news out of Washington, where President Joe Biden is expected to release details later Friday of his $6 trillion budget proposal for next year. Treasury yields were mostly unchanged after a closely watched reading on consumer inflation came in a bit above forecasts. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.60%.
Economymix929.com

US Midwest business activity expands in May, strongest growth since 1973

(Reuters) – Business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May, accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 as demand provided a boost to business activity while supply constraints remain, a report showed on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to 75.2 from 72.1 in April,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on month-end impact; investors shrug off inflation rise

* U.S. core PCE rises 3.1% year-on-year * Chicago PMI jumps in May * Month-end buying boosts Treasury prices, weighs on yields * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation slips (Adds reverse repo volume, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday in a shortened trading session on month-end buying by portfolio managers, with the market largely shrugging off a rise in U.S. core inflation above the Federal Reserve's target. The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. Data on Friday showed that underlying inflation in the 12 months to April, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed's 2% target. On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April, after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a 0.6% rise in core PCE. "The market is clearly taking inflation in stride. The inflation numbers are not really adding to jitters," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "The market believes the Fed that inflation is transitory. The bulls are having their way." Barclays estimates that its duration index extends out 0.13 years, versus the long-run average of 0.09 years, according to Rupert, which means asset managers need to buy Treasuries to hit that index. In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.582% from 1.61% late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.264% from Thursday's 2.29%. U.S. yields briefly edged up from lows after business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May, accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 according to a report on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to 75.2 from 72.1 in April, according to MNI Chicago. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.436% from Thursday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. The White House on Friday presented President Joe Biden's estimated $6 trillion budget with spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. The $6 trillion figure, first reported on Thursday, caused a sell-off in Treasuries as this meant the government would have to flood the market with debt to finance the budget. In the overnight market, the Fed's reverse repurchase window saw $479.5 billion in volume at 0%, the second highest since the facility's launch in 2013. It hit a record on Thursday, when volume hit $485.3 billion. Banks and financial institutions have flocked to the Fed's reverse repo window given the lack of options for short-term investments amid a glut of cash in the financial system. May 28 Friday 1:34PM New York / 1734 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 0.003 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-248/256 0.1406 -0.006 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.2925 -0.014 Five-year note 99-204/256 0.7915 -0.023 Seven-year note 99-252/256 1.2523 -0.027 10-year note 100-96/256 1.5841 -0.026 20-year bond 101-28/256 2.1811 -0.020 30-year bond 102-104/256 2.2639 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)