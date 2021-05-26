Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Xiaomi revenue surges 55% in Q1, fills market gap left by Huawei

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) reported first-quarter revenue growth of 55% on Wednesday, exceeding analyst expectations as it nabbed market share from one-time sector leader Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (HWT.UL).

Revenue rose to 76.88 billion yuan ($12 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 49.70 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of 74.5 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted net profit rose to 6.1 billion yuan, versus market estimates of 3.97 billion yuan.

Xiaomi's share of the smartphone market in China increased 75% year-on-year in the quarter ended late March, according to research firm Canalys, as Huawei retreated from the market following U.S. trade restrictions that crimped its ability to source key components for its handsets.

Revenue from smartphone sales jumped 69.8% year-over-year to 51.5 billion yuan, while revenue from internet services increased 11.4% to 6.6 billion yuan.

Despite the revenue growth, Xiaomi and other electronics brands remain hampered by the global chip shortage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tLJy_0aBmCcU800
People wearing protective face masks visit Xiaomi brand's store, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv, Ukraine October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

A number of causes such as stockpiling, surging demand for personal computers during COVID-19, and mishaps at factories caused a range of hardware makers to scramble for semiconductors late last year.

Still, on a call with investors, Xiaomi CFO Alain Lam said the company's chip inventories remained at "healthy" levels and he did not expect a major impact on business this year, though the broader shortage may not end until mid-way through 2022.

Executives also added the company intends to double the number of offline retail stores it has in China, from roughly 5,000 at present to over 10,000.

In India, meanwhile, one of its key overseas markets, the company will invest more in online sales as the government imposes strict lockdowns due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This quarter, Xiaomi also announced it would formally begin producing electric cars, with a new division to be led by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun.

The U.S. government also removed the company from a blacklist that would have barred U.S.-based investors from owning shares in the company, reversing one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's last maneuvers against China's tech sector before he left office. read more

($1 = 6.3930 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Personal Computers#Smartphone Market#Smartphone Demand#Market Growth#Chinese#Xiaomi Corp Lrb 1810#Hk#Canalys#Market Share#Versus Market Estimates#Gap#Smartphone Sales#Profit#Online Sales#Hardware Makers#Semiconductors#Refinitiv Data#Analyst Expectations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Xiaomi
News Break
Huawei
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Huawei accounted for just 4% of smartphone shipments in Q1 2021

Huawei became the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer in the second quarter of 2020, but three months later Samsung had replaced it as the leader. Fast forward another six months and Huawei’s shipments nosedived. Huawei's smartphone shipments nosedived in Q1 2021. The Shenzhen-based brand accounted for only 4% of global smartphone...
Businesstimebusinessnews.com

5G Technology Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 73.61% by 2028 | Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Research Nester has released a reporttitled “5G TechnologyBenzeneMarket – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.
NFLAndroid Headlines

Phone Comparisons: Huawei Mate X2 vs Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold

Huawei announced several foldable smartphones thus far, while Xiaomi introduced only one. In this article, we’ll compare the Huawei Mate X2 vs Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold. The Mate X2 is Huawei’s latest foldable handset, while the Mi MIX Fold is Xiaomi’s very first one. Both of these phones got announced in Q1 this year, and both have limited availability. Still, comparing them makes a lot of sense, as they’re not only both foldable devices, but they’re flagship phones as well.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher in choppy trading on Friday, extending the modest gains of the previous sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 29,000 mark, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Meanwhile, concerns about the extension of the COVID-19 state of emergency in several major areas are weighing on the market.
Energy Industrymining.com

US energy storage installations surge in Q1 — report

About 910 megawatt-hours (MWh) of new energy storage systems were brought online in the United States during the first three months of 2021, an analysis by Wood Mackenzie and the US Energy Storage Association (ESA) has found. According to the groups’ latest US Energy Storage Monitor, the 252% year-on-year increase...
Cell PhonesLas Vegas Herald

Luxury Cell Phone Market Increasing Demand with Leading Players| Apple ,Tonino ,Lamborghini ,Gresso

The Latest Released Luxury Cell Phone market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Luxury Cell Phone market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Luxury Cell Phone market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Vertu Corporation Limited (United Kingdom), Apple Inc. (United States),Tonino (Germany),Lamborghini (Italy),Gresso (United States),Silent Circle, LLC (United States),BlackBerry Limited (Canada),HTC Corporation (Taiwan),Bellperre (Netherland),Mobiado (Canada),Motorola Solutions Inc. (United States),Other.
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Micro Location Technology Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Sewio Networks ,Zebra Technologies ,Apple

The Latest Released Micro Location Technology market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Micro Location Technology market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Micro Location Technology market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Decawave (Ireland), Sewio Networks (Czech Republic) ,Zebra Technologies (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),Samsung Electronics (South Korea) ,Cisco Systems (United States),Google (United States),Cambridge Wireless (United Kingdom),CenTrak (United States),Aruba Networks (United States)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months

Vehicle sales in China fell 3% in May from the same month a year earlier, snapping a streak of 13 consecutive months of gains since April 2020, industry data showed on Friday. Overall sales in the world's biggest car market totaled2.13 million vehicles in May, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong stocks track Asia higher, but end lower for the week

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.7%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.4%. June 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks posted a second straight weekly drop on Friday even as markets settled higher for the day, in line with broader Asia as inflation fears eased. ** At the close of trade,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's watchdog tightens rules for $1 trillion cash management market

China's banking and insurance regulator issued rules on Tuesday on wealth management products for cash, tightening oversight of the $1 trillion market. China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission banned such products from investing in stocks and convertible bonds and said the leverage level of each product should not exceed 120% normally, according to a statement on the regulator's website.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Huawei only held 4% smartphone market share in Q1 2021

While the smartphone market recovers post the coronavirus pandemic, Huawei Technologies still struggles due to the US sanctions. Despite the market seeing a year on year growth of 20 percent, the company only held a 4 percent market share in Q1 2021. According to a Counterpoint Research report, the global...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules

MUMBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - India’s financial crime-fighting agency said on Friday that WazirX, one of country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was under investigation for suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations involving transactions worth 27.90 billion rupees ($381.93 million). The federal Enforcement Directorate revealed the launch of the investigation in a...
Video GamesPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea's Krafton receives preliminary approval for IPO -Korea Exchange

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Krafton Inc, the video game holding company that publishes the blockbuster game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), has received preliminary approval for its planned initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Friday. Krafton filed for a review of its IPO plans in April. (Reporting...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK recovery quickens in April as economy posts record annual jump

Britain's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic sped up in April as lockdown measures eased, with the fastest monthly growth since July leaving output a record 27.6% higher than a year earlier, when the virus was rampant and lockdown tightest. The figures on Friday from the Office for National Statistics (ONS)...