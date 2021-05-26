newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street opening higher as inflation fears ease

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday as inflation fears ease and investors look ahead to data expected to show economic growth accelerating in the U.S. Investors have worried that stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw economic stimulus, but they’ve been reassured by comments from Fed officials that they see no need yet to change course. A report due Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy accelerated last quarter after growing at an annual rate of 4.3% in 2020′s final quarter. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong on Wednesday.

herald-review.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#U S Federal Reserve#Growth Stocks#Market Prices#Fed Officials#Ap#U S Federal Reserve#Inflationistas#Oanda#Nasdaq#The Hang Seng#The Associated Press#Asx#Moderna#Dax#S P#Inflation Fears#Stronger Inflation#Wall Street Futures#Wall Street Wednesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
StocksPosted by
KRMG

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500's first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

NEW YORK, May 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday after data showed a key inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve jumped in April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 64.81 points, or 0.19 percent, to 34,529.45. The S&P 500 was up 3.23 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,204.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 12.46 points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,748.74.
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Treasury Bond Yields Spike Higher; Nearing Trading Top

Treasury bond yields spiked higher after a series of economic data releases on Thursday. This move higher appears to be the beginning of a move higher into mid-June’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting. I’m expecting that a move OVER 1.635% in the 10-year treasury bond yield should allow for at least...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. rallies, unshaken by inflation surge

On Friday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the day in an affirmative territory with benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow snapping up their first weekly percentage gains following three straight weeks of declines, as investors seemed to have turned a blind eye to a stronger-than-anticipated inflation reading.
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday following economic reports showing that layoffs are falling and the economy is growing. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after giving up most of an earlier gain. The benchmark index is on track for a gain this week of about 1.1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks eye gains on growth outlook; yields up

(May 28): Asian stocks look set to rise Friday after solid U.S. economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a rally on Wall Street in cyclical shares. Treasury yields climbed. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia and were steady in Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts climbed...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields

GBP/USD is set to decline in the Asian session on Friday. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Critical US PCE data eagerly waited. The GBP/USD pair lost part of its previous day’s gain in the Asian session. The decline from the highs of 1.4220 can be traced back to the rebound in the US dollar.
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as U.S. data boosts recovery hopes

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.57%, passing Thursday's intraday record high. Global equities look to be heading for a seventh consecutive day of gains after first-time jobless claims in the U.S. fell to a new pandemic low of 406,000, according to Labor Department data. Euro zone economic sentiment climbed...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks rally still alive after mixed Wall Street session

EUR USD -0.24%. The Dollar strengthening has resumed today. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.04% Thursday despite US Labor Department report 406 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 444 thousand the previous week.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Week Ahead – Wall Street believes inflation will be transitory

Treasury yields are stuck in no man’s land as Wall Street now agrees with the Fed that inflation will be transitory. The underlying components of inflation look temporary and that has financial markets looking complacent. The economic recovery will warrant Fed tapering closer to the end of the year, but for now we wait and see how big the deficit gets and how quick the labor market recovery is and if wage pressures continue to grow.
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
Marketsetftrends.com

China ETFs Are Enjoying a Strong Week

Chinese equities and country-related exchange traded funds have broken out this week, as foreign investors jumped back into the country. The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF (KBA), which tracks the the MSCI China A Share Index, increased 4.2% over the past week and has risen 5.6% year-to-date. Chinese...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on month-end impact; investors shrug off inflation rise

* U.S. core PCE rises 3.1% year-on-year * Chicago PMI jumps in May * Month-end buying boosts Treasury prices, weighs on yields * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation slips (Adds reverse repo volume, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday in a shortened trading session on month-end buying by portfolio managers, with the market largely shrugging off a rise in U.S. core inflation above the Federal Reserve's target. The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. Data on Friday showed that underlying inflation in the 12 months to April, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed's 2% target. On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April, after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a 0.6% rise in core PCE. "The market is clearly taking inflation in stride. The inflation numbers are not really adding to jitters," said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. "The market believes the Fed that inflation is transitory. The bulls are having their way." Barclays estimates that its duration index extends out 0.13 years, versus the long-run average of 0.09 years, according to Rupert, which means asset managers need to buy Treasuries to hit that index. In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.582% from 1.61% late on Thursday. U.S. 30-year yields dropped to 2.264% from Thursday's 2.29%. U.S. yields briefly edged up from lows after business activity in the U.S. Midwest jumped more than expected in May, accelerating to its highest level since November 1973 according to a report on Friday. The Chicago Business barometer rose to 75.2 from 72.1 in April, according to MNI Chicago. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.436% from Thursday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. The White House on Friday presented President Joe Biden's estimated $6 trillion budget with spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. The $6 trillion figure, first reported on Thursday, caused a sell-off in Treasuries as this meant the government would have to flood the market with debt to finance the budget. In the overnight market, the Fed's reverse repurchase window saw $479.5 billion in volume at 0%, the second highest since the facility's launch in 2013. It hit a record on Thursday, when volume hit $485.3 billion. Banks and financial institutions have flocked to the Fed's reverse repo window given the lack of options for short-term investments amid a glut of cash in the financial system. May 28 Friday 1:34PM New York / 1734 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 0.003 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-248/256 0.1406 -0.006 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.2925 -0.014 Five-year note 99-204/256 0.7915 -0.023 Seven-year note 99-252/256 1.2523 -0.027 10-year note 100-96/256 1.5841 -0.026 20-year bond 101-28/256 2.1811 -0.020 30-year bond 102-104/256 2.2639 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
StocksMySanAntonio

Traders grapple with grief while India's markets keep rising

As Covid-19 continues to ravage India, financial professionals across the country are grappling with an increasingly surreal disconnect between the epidemic's devastation and a record-breaking boom in local markets. The world's worst coronavirus outbreak has battered India's economy and lifted its official Covid death toll to more than 318,000 --...
StocksBloomberg

U.S. Futures Rise With Stocks; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures advanced on Friday after solid economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a Wall Street rally in cyclical shares. Treasury yields and the dollar were steady. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was on track for a second week of gains, led by insurers after...
StocksPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

U.S. stocks open higher, on track for solid gains for week

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping major indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Friday, led by gains in technology and health care companies. Traders will be closely watching for news out of Washington, where President Joe Biden is expected to release details later Friday of his $6 trillion budget proposal for next year.
StocksDailyFx

S&P 500 Index Gains as Trades Eye US GDP, Nikkei and ASX 200 Climb

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed +0.03%, +0.19%, and +0.33% respectively. Key US economic data will likely set the tone for trading. Small and mid-cap stocks surged. The Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 indexes look set to open steadily following a positive US lead. Wall Street, US data,...