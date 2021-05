MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has doubled down on his attacks on Dominion Voting Systems despite the $1.3bn lawsuit the company has filed against him.The company took legal action against Mr Lindell because he made unfounded allegations regarding interference in the November 2020 US elections that saw Donald Trump voted out of office.During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Saturday, Mr Lindell claimed that the lawsuit is “coming apart at the seams”. He did not specify how.In a discussion regarding the Arizona vote “audit” and other conspiracy theories regarding November’s election, Mr Lindell said: “I’ll give Dominion a...