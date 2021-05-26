Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee reports 908 'breakthrough cases' of COVID-19 to date

By Holly Thompson
WSMV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – With vaccinations ongoing, we’re hearing more about COVID-19 "breakthrough" cases across the country — cases where COVID shows up in someone who's been fully vaccinated. Cookeville woman Holly Padgett checked in with her doctor after developing flu-like symptoms and received shocking news. Despite getting both Pfizer...

www.wsmv.com
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Cookeville, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Cookeville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cookeville, TN
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid Vaccine#Wsmv#Icu#Breakthrough Cases#January#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Patients#Hospitalizations#Tn#Flu Like Symptoms#Hearing#Shocking News#Dr Schaffner#Cookeville Woman#Immunity#Specifics#News4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cookeville, TNucbjournal.com

AHC Bethesda earns accreditation from The Joint Commission

Twenty-eight facilities awarded the Gold Seal of Approval for excellence in health care. FRANKLIN – American Health Partners today announced that AHC Bethesda in Cookeville is one of 28 American Health Communities (AHC) skilled nursing facilities that have received accreditation and earned the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission by meeting its rigorous performance standards for excellence in health care. The Gold Seal is only awarded to health care organizations who achieve the highest national benchmarks for patient safety and quality of care. The other newly accredited nursing homes in Middle Tennessee include: AHC Cumberland in Nashville; AHC Vanco in Goodlettsville; AHC Northside in Murfreesboro; AHC Mt. Juliet, and AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski. The company’s skilled nursing facility in Huntsville, Ala., AHC Millennium, also earned Joint Commission accreditation. For a complete list of communities, please visit: AHCseniorcare.com/communities.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee Statewmot.org

Tennessee Rep. Mike Carter dies of pancreatic cancer at 67

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has died of pancreatic cancer at age 67. Representatives of Mike Carter’s family announced his death Sunday on his Twitter account. Carter announced his cancer diagnosis in November. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in August, and...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Tennessee Statewmcactionnews5.com

LIVE: Tennessee governor signs news bills into law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee is set to sign bills into law Monday afternoon. A press conference is being held for the signings and to give details on what the laws mean for the state. Watch the press conference live above or click here.
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...
Tennessee StatePosted by
John M. Dabbs

Johnson City Responds to EMS Week

This week celebrates National EMS Week in the United States. In the State of Tennessee, the Governor usually designates Rescue Squad Week to coincide with EMS Week. Most of the active rescue squads in the state provide Emergency Medical Service besides rescue.
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...