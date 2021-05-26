Food City’s smoker returns along with more corn for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day Weekend will mean the opening day for Glenwood Pool in Macomb. The City of Macomb made the announcement official on Thursday that the beloved summer location will open in time for the Holiday weekend. Glenwood pool, located at 1400 N. Randolph Street in Macomb, IL, will open on Saturday, May 29th from 12 Noon until 7 Pm. A new slide has been added since the pool was last open and will be in use on the first day, Saturday, May 29th. Scheduled hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 12:00PM to 7:00PM and Sundays 12:00PM-6:00PM. The following opening guidelines will be followed for the safety and convenience of guests: the pool will not open if temperature is not predicted to be 70 degrees or higher at the time of opening and the pool will be cleared and activities suspended when lightening or thunder is heard/seen. Pool activities will be suspended until 30 minutes after the last thunder is heard or lightening is seen.