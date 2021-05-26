newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's first update in two years leaves fans wondering if it will ever get DLC

Cover picture for the articleMario Kart 8 Deluxe has today received a small patch which fixes a couple of minor issues. It's the first update for the game since January 2019. Today's patch makes two tiny changes to fix tournament points and match history from being reset. But it has also, again, sparked discussion among players wondering if a more significant update will ever follow.

