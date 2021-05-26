Houston Museum of Natural History extends 'Body Worlds' and 'The Cycle of Life' exhibit till September

The Houston Museum of Natural Science

The Houston Museum of Natural History (HMNS) extends its invitation for visitors to discover the mysteries of human bodies through their 'BODY WORLDS' and 'The Cycle of Life' exhibit until September 12.

The exhibit includes more than 100 preserved human specimens, including whole-body plastinates, and will highlight the complexity, durability, and vulnerability of the human body in pain, illness, and optimum health.

What makes this exhibition particularly unique is the way it uses plastinates to naturally portray human bodies. It is a technique invented in 1977 by Dr. Gunther von Hagens to preserve specimens for medical education, and now it is used to demonstrate how every organ and muscle in our body reacts to the movements we do in our daily activities.

The exhibit's plastinates lead visitors on a thrilling journey of exploration under the skin. Additionally, common diseases are also explained in an easy-to-understand way by contrasting the healthy and affected organs. Visitors can see the long-term effects of illnesses and addictions such as tobacco and alcohol use, as well as the mechanisms of the affected knees and hip joints.

The museum hopes that after having the opportunity to learn about how our body functions and how it can also break down, the exhibit can be a reminder to its visitors to always choose a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

The exhibit has a long history that started in Japan in 1995. It has since been featured around the world in over 145 cities across Asia, Europe, America, Africa, and Oceania ever since. It has also been welcoming more than 50 million visitors.